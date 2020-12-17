Appcast : Publicly Launches Appcast : Premium, a Comprehensive Managed Service That Transforms How Employers Buy and Optimize Online Job Ads

Appcast Premium combines Appcast’s team of recruitment advertising experts with its industry-leading programmatic technology to provide complete coverage across all leading job sites, helping companies find qualified people quickly

Appcast, a global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services, today announced the public launch of Appcast Premium, a comprehensive enterprise managed service for optimizing a company’s entire digital job advertising program. Appcast Premium combines Appcast’s innovative programmatic technology with its team of experts in recruitment advertising to provide complete coverage across all leading job sites, helping companies find qualified people quickly.

“Appcast Premium is a transformation in how employers manage their online job advertising,” said Chris Forman, founder and CEO of Appcast. “By combining our award-winning programmatic technology with our team of world-class recruitment advertising experts, Appcast Premium provides employers with a low-cost, data-driven solution that sits between a full-service advertising agency and the traditional DIY approach of most employers.”

Primed to disrupt the way employers buy and optimize job ads, Appcast Premium dramatically improves ROI and simplifies vendor management. Since launching in beta over the past year, Appcast Premium is already managing a run-rate of hundreds of millions in job ad spend annually for 20 leading corporations, delivering both cost savings and higher quality candidates.

“We’ve used ad agencies, other programmatic providers and bought our own job ads… Nothing compares to Appcast Premium. The team is incredible and the technology delivers," notes Angad Madra, manager of talent acquisition at Corizon.

Appcast Premium programmatic technology ensures that job ads are placed with the sources most likely to deliver qualified candidates and helps to fill the recruitment pipelines for every open job. It provides full visibility into how job ads are performing with customized, in-depth reporting that provides actionable insights. Reporting is available both on-demand and via monthly performance reviews.

Appcast’s technology seamlessly integrates with a company’s ATS to track each applicant through the recruitment process to the point of being hired. This ensures that recruitment advertising is constantly optimized to provide the best possible candidates at the best possible cost per hire. Appcast Premium also offers the benefits of a single vendor – customers receive one bill each month for all job advertising charges across hundreds to thousands of job sites. Employers pay only when a candidate submits an application.

“With Appcast Premium, our enterprise clients are supported by a team of the best recruitment media buyers in the world,” said Nathan Acker, senior vice president at Appcast and general manager of Appcast Premium. “We’ve literally written the book on programmatic job advertising, which is why we’re excited about Appcast Premium’s powering complete and transparent distribution coverage for job ads while advancing the ability of organizations to achieve their hiring objectives quickly.”

Appcast Premium is Appcast’s second major product launch in 2020. Earlier this year, Appcast launched Appcast Xcelerate, the next generation of its source-neutral, job advertising distribution network, which is included in Appcast Premium. Xcelerate uses data and advanced algorithms to determine where job ads will reach the best candidates among the 10,000+ job sites in Appcast’s network. It then massively distributes job ads to the best performing sites and determines which jobs need more applications from candidates. Xcelerate’s programmatic rules prevent overspending on job postings that already have enough qualified candidates.

About Appcast

Appcast is the global leader in programmatic recruitment advertising technology and services. With advanced technology, unmatched market data and a team of the industry’s best recruitment marketers, Appcast’s technology and services manage over half a billion dollars in job advertising annually on behalf of more than 1,500 clients. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H. with offices in Boston, Mass., New Brunswick, Canada and Minsk, Belarus, Appcast is a subsidiary of StepStone, one of the world’s largest job classified businesses, and a proud member of the Axel Springer SE family. To learn more, visit https://www.appcast.io/ and follow on Twitter @appcast_io.

