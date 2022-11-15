Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Appeals court orders lawyers for Trump, U.S. to appear for oral arguments in Atlanta

11/15/2022 | 02:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Pre-election rally held in support of Republican candidates in Dayton

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court in Atlanta has set Nov. 22 arguments on the third-party review of materials seized from former U.S. president Donald Trump's Florida resort in August, according to court documents.

Prosecutors are conducting a criminal probe of Trump's retention of government records, including classified information.

(Reporting by Tyler Clifford; editing by Paul Grant)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy"
03:12pU.S. FDA authorizes Roche's monkeypox test
RE
03:07pRussian blue chips tank after people killed in Poland near Ukraine border
RE
03:04pLithuanian president says 'every inch of NATO territory must be defended'
RE
03:03pBiden requests $9.25 billion for COVID, $37.7 billion for Ukraine from Congress -officials
RE
03:01pUkraine maintains control of power grid -utility head
RE
03:00pWheat, corn rally on reports Russian missiles hit Poland
RE
02:59pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 1.70% to Settle at $6.0340 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:57pChina eases COVID curbs on domestic group tourism trips
RE
02:57pWall Street rises on inflation data but geopolitical tensions cut gains
RE
02:57pTrump Organization ex-CFO Weisselberg takes stand at tax fraud trial
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1ANNUAL RESULTS 2021/22 (EARNINGS RELEASE)
2Analyst recommendations: Activision Blizzard, Roche, W.W. Grainger...
3Futures rise on U.S.-China talks, inflation data in focus
4VARTA AG: VARTA AG adopts strategic realignment in response to challeng..
5FTX officials in contact with U.S. regulators - filing

HOT NEWS