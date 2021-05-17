Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Appear Inc Acquires Crealev, Pioneer in Levitation

05/17/2021 | 01:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Appear, Inc., the global leader in innovation and design for future-thinking products, announced it has acquired Crealev, the world’s leading levitation technology company (www.crealev.com). The strategic acquisition of the Netherlands-based Crealev adds to Appear’s portfolio of best-in-class, innovative technologies. Appear is rolling out a number of products that feature levitation. With Crealev technology, Appear can continue its successful track record of delivering useful products that provide fun, while also saving people time, money and effort.

Appear’s acquisition of Crealev enables the company to be a “good” disruptor and deliver new and amazing products. Crealev has been considered a pioneer of the levitation technology industry since 2006. Crealev designs and licenses their technology to industries such as consumer electronics, sports apparel and home automation. As a levitation market leader, Crealev will build synergy between its experienced team of “mechatronics” designers and engineers and Appear’s acclaimed engineering group.

Levitation products have evolved since the days of promotional floating pens and other desk accessories. Magnetic levitation, or MagLev, is a method by which an object is suspended in the air with no support other than magnetic fields. MagLev is the base for creating frictionless, efficient, ‘far-out-sounding’ technologies.

"Crealev has been a true pioneer in the industry and has created revolutionary products, solutions and a vibrant experience for brands. We're looking forward to working with the incredible talent at Crealev, and bringing together the best hardware, design and engineering to develop Maglev shuttle for transportation in the near future to help more people around the world. We disrupt what is possible. Appear, now with Crealev in our group, specializes in the best consumer electronics, modern battery applications and advanced material science.We are talking about taking things that don’t usually float in the air, making them cool and giving them more than a functional purpose,” said Prashant Rurs, Founder and CEO at Appear Inc.

“More than 15 years ago, we set an audacious company vision, ‘We make it float,’” said Ger Jensen, Founder of Crealev. “I’m incredibly proud of the goals we’ve achieved by building a trusted brand supplying global Fortune 500 companies who rely on our technology. Appear is an ideal strategic, like-minded partner. Now, under the umbrella of Appear, its resources and global platform, Crealev can accelerate innovation in consumer electronics, home automation and automotive industry. Together we will make greater products accessible to everyone.”

About Appear, Inc.
Appear, Inc. is a tech company based in San Francisco. It has its roots in innovative and premium electronic products. Most notable, the company has excelled in creating world’s lightest and first Graphene battery powered 5G Smartphone. (Launch expected Summer 2021)

For more information go to www.appearhome.com.

Contact:
info@appearhome.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:57pSECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01:57pEASTERN BANK  : 's Foundation Announces Expansion Of Its Work
BU
01:57pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Aterian, Inc. (ATER) f/k/a Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (MWK) Investors
BU
01:56pANALYSIS : AT&T, Discovery deal highlights media's thirst to be like Netflix
RE
01:54pPATHFINDER BANCORP  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (Unaudited) (form 10-Q)
AQ
01:54pDGAP-PVR  : Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DJ
01:54pSCOUT24 AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
01:53pLIMBACH  : to Present at Sidoti Virtual Microcap Conference 2021
BU
01:52pDUKE ENERGY  : responds to Elliott Management's letter
PU
01:52pSALEM MEDIA  : Broadcast Veteran Grant Stinchfield Joins AM 870 and AM 590 The Morning Answer on Tuesday, May 18th
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin drops to 3-month low in wild trading after Musk tweets
2Bitcoin price lower after Musk tweet
3Dollar essentially unchanged as Treasury yields hold steady
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now
5China's factory output slows as bottlenecks crimp production

HOT NEWS