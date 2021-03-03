Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Appenate Launches Going Paperless Special Offer in Their 9th Year of Operation

03/03/2021 | 06:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

QUEENSLAND, Australia, March 3, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Since the advent of modern technology, businesses have been eyeing the big shift to paperless operations. The good news is, momentum is building. The mythical "Paperless Office" is more accessible than ever - and Appenate, a business operating in the mobile forms & workflow space, has just made it easier (and more affordable) than ever.

APPENATE - Going Paperless

QUEENSLAND, Australia, Mar 03, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Since the advent of modern technology, businesses have been eyeing the big shift to paperless operations. The good news is, momentum is building. The mythical "Paperless Office" is more accessible than ever - and Appenate, a business operating in the mobile forms & workflow space, has just made it easier (and more affordable) than ever.

A new "Going Paperless" special offer helps businesses shift their processes to paperless for just $90. This includes 3 months of access to Appenate for 15 premium users. Free training and support are also included in the deal.

This special offer aims to help SMEs shift to paperless and save on budget. With the technology aspect covered by Appenate, these savings can go towards the "people" part of their paperless transition - training materials, roll-out planning and hardware purchases.

More information on the actual transition is available on Appenate's going paperless blog post, which includes a comprehensive view of the process.

Taking this offer means you'll save over $580 in your first three months of going paperless. Plus, significant savings on other operational costs like travel (transport of paper forms), printing and hours spent collecting, sorting and digitally capturing stacks of paper.

Head to Appenate's website to find out more about this special offer, and see whether they'd be a fit for your business.

About Appenate:

Appenate, founded in 2011, is a no-code platform for creating data-driven apps that move businesses towards a paperless, efficient workflow. They are fully self-funded and endeavor to build long-term relationships with their customers. They also have industry-leading white-label options available for solutions providers in the IT channel to take advantage of.

Learn more at: https://www.appenate.com/

News Source: Appenate

Related link: https://www.appenate.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/appenate-launches-going-paperless-special-offer-in-their-9th-year-of-operation/

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:22aDeloitte to pay Malaysia $80 million to settle claims linked to 1MDB
RE
06:19aUK's Sunak says honesty needed over 'extraordinary' borrowing - PM's spokesman
RE
06:16aDollar slips as bond yields drop and investor sentiment strengthens
RE
06:08aShares of Rocket, UWM Holdings rise sharply in early trade
RE
06:07aJobless aid, direct checks could get trimmed as U.S. Senate takes up COVID-19 aid bill
RE
06:05aAppenate Launches Going Paperless Special Offer in Their 9th Year of Operation
SE
06:01aOil up as OPEC+ considers rollover rather than raising output
RE
06:01aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS  : considers four sites in U.S. for $17 billion chip plant - documents
RE
05:56aEIOPA EUROPEAN INSURANCE AND OCCUPATIONAL PENSIO  : Monthly update of the symmetric adjustment of the equity capital charge for Solvency II – end February 2021
PU
05:46aBANCO DE PORTUGAL  : Entity that is not authorised to grant credit, carry out credit intermediation or provide advisory services for credit agreements – Moderado e Razoável, Lda.
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rocket shares soar more than 70% as analysts eye 'GameStop-esque' short squeeze
2STOXX 600 : Stocks climb as Treasuries stabilise
3Green Finance Report, March 2021
4CBDMD, INC. : HOW TO TAKE CBD OIL: Combining Products During the Day...
5CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC : P&O CRUISES : to offer "the ultimate escape" staycation this summer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ