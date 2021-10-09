Appetite for Angolan weakens, SNH tender awarded

* Angola's state oil firm Sonangol lowered its offer for a cargo of Girassol a second time this week by 30 cents to dated Brent plus $2.00.

* Chinese buyers have been buying more of Norway's Johan Sverdrup to meet their needs for heavy crude and compensate for declining Angolan output, data analytics firm Vortexa said in a note this week.

* Ghanaian Jubilee was being offered at dated Brent plus 75 cents.

* Cameroon's SNH closed a sell tender for a cargo of Kole loading mid-November. Swiss trader Petraco was said to be the winner.

RELATED NEWS

* Soaring gas prices as winter approaches are likely to drive a switch to oil that boosts global crude demand by several hundred thousand barrels per day (bpd) squeezing already tight supply, analysts forecast.

(Reporting by Julia Payne)