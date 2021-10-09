Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Appetite for Angolan weakens, SNH tender awarded

10/09/2021 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man walks past the head office of Angola's state oil company Sonangol in the capital Luanda, Angola

LONDON (Reuters) - Spot activity was muted on Friday on the back of a week-long holiday in China.

* Angola's state oil firm Sonangol lowered its offer for a cargo of Girassol a second time this week by 30 cents to dated Brent plus $2.00.

* Chinese buyers have been buying more of Norway's Johan Sverdrup to meet their needs for heavy crude and compensate for declining Angolan output, data analytics firm Vortexa said in a note this week.

* Ghanaian Jubilee was being offered at dated Brent plus 75 cents.

* Cameroon's SNH closed a sell tender for a cargo of Kole loading mid-November. Swiss trader Petraco was said to be the winner.

RELATED NEWS

* Soaring gas prices as winter approaches are likely to drive a switch to oil that boosts global crude demand by several hundred thousand barrels per day (bpd) squeezing already tight supply, analysts forecast.

(Reporting by Julia Payne)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:05aNew Delhi chief minister warns of power crisis as coal stocks decline
RE
06:14aUnicredit - without any admission of liability, parties have reached an agreement to terminate remaining swap transaction early
RE
06:14aUnicredit-co, regione siciliana agreed to resolve dispute relating to swap transactions entered into in 2005 & 2006 in order to hedge one of regione siciliana's long term debt obligations
RE
06:00aEgypt has five months' wheat in strategic reserves -MENA News
RE
05:53aPhilippine Nobel winner Ressa calls Facebook "biased against facts"
RE
05:36aExplainer-Why is Invesco entangled in a legal dispute with Indian TV giant Zee
RE
04:59aEquatorial Guinea LNG exports disrupted by incident at Alba facility
RE
04:55aSeven die in gas explosion at Zimbabwe gold mine, police say
RE
04:52aMINISTRY OF STEEL OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : Various Delegations meet Union Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh in Jammu
PU
04:40aAppetite for Angolan weakens, SNH tender awarded
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PagSeguro Digital : Announces Senior Management Changes
2Global tax deal seeks to end havens, criticized for 'no teeth'
3TSMC and Sony considering joint chip factory, Japan gov't to help -Nikk..
4China presses U.S. to cancel tariffs in test of bilateral engagement
5Facebook apologizes for second outage in a week, services back up

HOT NEWS