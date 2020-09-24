Appgate : Named A Leader Among Zero Trust Extended Ecosystem Providers by Independent Research Firm

Appgate, the secure access company, today announced that Forrester Research, a leading global research and advisory firm, has named the company a Leader in its report “The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q4 2020.”

In the report, Forrester states: “One of the first companies to latch onto the #killtheVPN movement, Appgate has made that difficult technical task an easy one. The vendor’s strong presence in a variety of already engaged Zero Trust mega-enterprises and DoD organizations speaks to the offering’s capability and is indicative of its ability to power enterprises on a long-term journey to Zero Trust.”

Appgate received the highest possible scores in the network security, workload security, automation and orchestration, manageability and usability, Zero Trust eXtended (ZTX) vision and strategy, ZTX advocacy, market approach, and portfolio growth rate criteria.

“As organizations more widely deploy workloads into hybrid environments, and more employees are working remotely, security becomes more distributed, dynamic, and complex. Network boundaries no longer exist, making a Zero Trust security strategy a necessity for any organization,” said Barry Field, CEO, Appgate. “Based on Zero Trust principles, Appgate SDP is a secure access solution built to support hybrid IT environments and a distributed workforce. It enables enterprises to enforce dynamic, context-sensitive policies for every user on any device regardless of how they access the network. We believe Appgate’s position as a leader in the Wave further validates our commitment to achieving Zero Trust.”

Features of Appgate SDP include:

Strengthening security by reducing risk and heightening security controls, especially with the prevalence of remote access;

Reducing complexity by simplifying security operations, configuration, management and compliance;

Improving user experience and productivity by reducing IT support requests and accelerating business processes;

Streamlining automation, embracing security-as-code for more agile and rich integrations via bi-directional APIs, and boosting operational efficiency with automated deployment and scaling, without manual security controls or firewall configurations.

To see Appgate SDP in action, watch Forrester’s Principal Analyst Dr. Chase Cunningham demonstrate how to secure and enable remote workers using a Software Defined Perimeter solution based on the principles of Zero Trust here.

For more information on Appgate SDP, visit https://www.appgate.com/software-defined-perimeter.

About Appgate

Appgate is the secure access company that provides cybersecurity solutions for people, devices, and systems based on the principles of Zero Trust security. Appgate updates IT systems to combat the cyber threats of today and tomorrow. Through a set of differentiated cloud and hybrid security products, Appgate enables enterprises to easily and effectively shield against cyber threats. Appgate protects more than 1,000 organizations across government and business. Learn more at appgate.com.

