Appgate : Appoints Ned Miller to Lead Federal Division

Industry Veteran from McAfee, HP, and Symantec Tapped to Oversee Fast-Growing Federal Group

Appgate, the secure access company, today announced the appointment of Ned Miller as its new Senior Vice President and General Manager for the company’s Federal division. Miller will direct Appgate’s go-to-market strategies within the Federal government category, collaborate with the sales and technical leadership teams to define and deliver new Zero Trust solutions to market, and interface with the company’s engineering team to align the company’s technology portfolio to the needs and desired outcomes of its public sector customers. Miller will report directly to Appgate CEO Barry Field.

“Appgate has established itself as one of the industry’s premier providers of Zero Trust solutions, and we are currently seeing unprecedented demand for these types of solutions in the Federal government sector as these agencies seek to fortify their networks in response to a range of dangerous new threats,” said Ned Miller, SVP and GM for Appgate Federal. “I'm thrilled to join the Appgate team and I look forward to leading the world-class Federal organization in their next phase of rapid growth.”

An accomplished cybersecurity sales and technology executive with more than three decades of experience building and leading high-performing teams, Miller has extensive experience providing corporate direction in pursuing and capturing significant market share and driving revenue in the Federal marketplace.

Prior to joining Appgate, Miller held senior leadership roles at some of the most recognized enterprise cybersecurity brands in the world, including at McAfee, Hewlett-Packard, and Symantec. In addition, he has held executive positions at several cybersecurity start-up companies, including Recourse, Foundstone, and Secure Elements. Miller is also recognized by the government and industry as a subject matter expert on the topics of security automation, information protection, cloud security, FedRAMP and DoD IL levels.

“The new Executive Order on improving the nation’s cybersecurity has placed enormous pressure on federal agencies to modernize their network security and adopt a Zero Trust framework,” said Barry Field, CEO of Appgate. “In Ned Miller, we’ve found the ideal person to help guide Appgate through this critical next stage of growth. Ned is not only a distinguished leader who has proven his ability to build and motivate teams, he also possesses a proven ability to identify and deliver new innovations to the Federal market, which will help us increase our leadership in that segment.”

About Appgate

Appgate is the secure access company that provides cybersecurity solutions for people, devices and systems based on the principles of Zero Trust security. Appgate updates IT systems to combat the cyber threats of today and tomorrow. Through a set of differentiated cloud and hybrid security products, Appgate enables enterprises to easily and effectively shield against cyber threats. Appgate protects more than 650 organizations across government and business. Learn more at Appgate.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210701005111/en/