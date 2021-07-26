Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Apple Dominates with 59 Percent Revenue Share in Tablet Apps Processors in Q1 2021, Finds Strategy Analytics

07/26/2021 | 10:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COVID-19 Driven Growth Continued

For the fifth consecutive quarter, the tablet applications processor (AP) market posted shipment and revenue growth, finds Strategy Analytics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005537/en/

Figure 1. 1Q21 Tablet AP Revenue Share (Source: Strategy Analytics)

Figure 1. 1Q21 Tablet AP Revenue Share (Source: Strategy Analytics)

The tablet AP market grew 33 percent to $761 million in Q1 2021, per Strategy Analytics' Handset Component Technologies (HCT) research report, "Tablet Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q1 2021: MediaTek Maintains Top Unit Share Spot in non-iPad Tablets". Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung LSI captured the top-five tablet applications processor (AP) revenue share slots in Q1 2021.

Apple maintained its tablet AP market leadership with a 59 percent revenue share in Q1 2021, followed by Intel with 14 percent and Qualcomm with 10 percent.

Sravan Kundojjala, author of the report and Associate Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics, commented, "Strategy Analytics estimates that Apple increased its tablet AP revenue share to 59 percent in Q1 2021 – the company's highest share in the past nine years. Apple's tablet AP revenue grew 60 percent year-on-year in Q1 2021, driven by new 5 nm-based A14 Bionic and Apple Silicon M1. The pandemic-driven demand also helped."

Mr. Kundojjala, continued, "MediaTek maintained its lead in non-iPad tablets in unit terms, thanks to its design-wins at Amazon, Lenovo, Samsung, Asus and others. Strategy Analytics estimates that MediaTek's tablet AP shipments grew 92 percent year-on-year in Q1 2021, driven by its cellular and non-cellular tablet APs. However, we believe that MediaTek lags in terms of average selling prices (ASP). As a result, the company posted lower revenue share compared to its unit share."

Source: Strategy Analytics, Inc.

About Strategy Analytics

Strategy Analytics, Inc. is a global leader in supporting companies across their planning lifecycle through a range of customized market research solutions. Our multi-discipline capabilities include: industry research advisory services, customer insights, user experience design and innovation expertise, mobile consumer on-device tracking and business-to-business consulting competencies. With domain expertise in: smart devices, connected cars, intelligent home, service providers, IoT, strategic components and media, Strategy Analytics can develop a solution to meet your specific planning need. For more information, visit us at www.strategyanalytics.com.

For more information about Strategy Analytics

Service Name: Handset Component Technologies


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:33aLAKE SHORE BANCORP, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:33aSMALLCAPZONE : AlumiFuel Power Corp: Profile Verified
AQ
10:33aBERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ENERGY : Statement on Advancing the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework
BU
10:32aTHE LATEST : France digests news of restaurant health passes
AQ
10:32aPERKINELMER : to pay $5.25B for antibody maker BioLegend
AQ
10:31aMICHAEL KLEIN : EV maker Lucid rises in Nasdaq debut after merger with Klein-backed SPAC
RE
10:31aAURUBIS AG : Baader Bank remains its Buy rating
MD
10:31aICE Canola Starts Week Pointing Lower
DJ
10:31aROCKETFUEL BLOCKCHAIN : Introduces Crypto Payment Solution for Cannabis Dispensaries and Merchants
PR
10:31aCF Foundation Announces 2021 Impact Grant Recipients
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Bitcoin leaps 12% to test recent peaks, ether hits three-week high
2APPLE INC. : Stocks hit by China clampdown ahead of earnings-packed week
3PROSUS N.V. : PROSUS N : European stocks ease from peaks, Prosus hits 1-year low
4Fed now facing twin inflation, growth risks as virus jumps and supply chains falter
5ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : ANALYSIS - LAW WITHOUT ORDER: investors grapple with China's regulatory risk

HOT NEWS