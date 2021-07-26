Apple Dominates with 59 Percent Revenue Share in Tablet Apps Processors in Q1 2021, Finds Strategy Analytics

COVID-19 Driven Growth Continued

For the fifth consecutive quarter, the tablet applications processor (AP) market posted shipment and revenue growth, finds Strategy Analytics.

Figure 1. 1Q21 Tablet AP Revenue Share (Source: Strategy Analytics)

The tablet AP market grew 33 percent to $761 million in Q1 2021, per Strategy Analytics' Handset Component Technologies (HCT) research report, "Tablet Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q1 2021: MediaTek Maintains Top Unit Share Spot in non-iPad Tablets". Apple, Intel, Qualcomm, MediaTek and Samsung LSI captured the top-five tablet applications processor (AP) revenue share slots in Q1 2021.

Apple maintained its tablet AP market leadership with a 59 percent revenue share in Q1 2021, followed by Intel with 14 percent and Qualcomm with 10 percent.

Sravan Kundojjala, author of the report and Associate Director of Handset Component Technologies service at Strategy Analytics, commented, "Strategy Analytics estimates that Apple increased its tablet AP revenue share to 59 percent in Q1 2021 – the company's highest share in the past nine years. Apple's tablet AP revenue grew 60 percent year-on-year in Q1 2021, driven by new 5 nm-based A14 Bionic and Apple Silicon M1. The pandemic-driven demand also helped."

Mr. Kundojjala, continued, "MediaTek maintained its lead in non-iPad tablets in unit terms, thanks to its design-wins at Amazon, Lenovo, Samsung, Asus and others. Strategy Analytics estimates that MediaTek's tablet AP shipments grew 92 percent year-on-year in Q1 2021, driven by its cellular and non-cellular tablet APs. However, we believe that MediaTek lags in terms of average selling prices (ASP). As a result, the company posted lower revenue share compared to its unit share."

