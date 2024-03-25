STORY: Three of the world's top tech giants face investigations in the EU.

Antitrust regulators said Monday Apple, Alphabet's Google and Meta will be investigated for potential breaches of the Digital Markets Act.

The law became effective from March 7.

It has strict rules for six gatekeepers, which are companies which provide services like search engines, social networks and chat apps used by other businesses.

The gatekeepers must comply with guidance to ensure a level playing field for rivals and to give users more choices.

Violations could result in fines of as much as a tenth of the companies' global annual turnover.

The European Commission said it suspects the measures put in place by these gatekeepers fall short of effective compliance under the act.

EU Antitrust Chief Magrethe Vestager.

"These decisions to open non-compliance investigations come only two weeks after the implementation deadline has passed and show that the DMA compliance is something that we take really seriously."

The EU competition enforcer will investigate Alphabet's rules on steering in Google Play and self-preferencing on Google Search.

It will also look at Apple's rules on steering in the App Store and the choice screen for Safari.

Meta's 'pay or consent model' has also caught their attention.

A Meta spokesperson said the company was working to comply with the act's guidance.

Google said it would defend its approach in the coming months.

Apple said it was confident its plan complied with the Digital Markets Act.

Regulators aim to wrap up the investigations within a year.