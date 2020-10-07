Log in
Apple Growth Partners : Announces Promotions and Annual Award Winners

10/07/2020 | 09:40am EDT

Apple Growth Partners (AGP), award-winning accounting and business advisory firm, proudly announces promotions for two team members and three recipients of annual firm awards.

Leif Erickson, CPA, and Brandon Fredericks, CPA, have been promoted to principal. As a principal in the tax department, Erickson is the firm’s Canton office leader, helping grow businesses in Stark County through proactive tax planning and preparation. With 17 years of experience in both public and industry diversified tax experience, Erickson brought to the Canton market expertise in income tax accounting, generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), income tax return compliance, budgeting, new business development, and change management.

Fredericks is the principal leader of the firm’s latest service for clients, AGP Advisory. Offering a full list of additional services to help business owners grow their companies, AGP Advisory provides benefits past regulatory demands and financial statement needs, including cash management assessment and strategy, forecasting, merger and acquisition planning, post-merger integration, and more. Fredericks has more than eight years of public accounting experience, specializing in financial statement audits, data analysis, and risk management.

AGP proudly announces three employee awards presented to during the firm’s annual team meeting in addition to the latest principal appointments.

The David Myers Shared Values award was established 15 years ago, recognizing an employee’s commitment to the firm’s shared values. The 2020 recipient is Sue Peirce, CPA, audit and assurance principal. Peirce led the firm’s urgent response to the COVID-19 disruption for clients, diving directly into understanding and translating the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) through a series of webinars, articles, email updates, and more.

The Dave Gaino Innovation Award was established in 2017 to recognize the contributions of Dave Gaino, chairman emeritus, throughout his legacy with the firm. The 2020 recipient is Brandon Fredericks, CPA. Fredericks demonstrated the innovative spirit and necessary follow-through with the development and implementation of AGP Advisory.

The Inaugural Financial Literacy Award was introduced this year to recognize an employee’s commitment to supporting the firm’s financial literacy efforts. The 2020 recipient is A’Shira Nelson, CPA, for dedicating her free time to develop, launch, and maintain a social media platform named Savvy Girl Money. Nelson connects with thousands of followers through informative videos, posts, and downloads on budgeting, debt management, financial planning, and more.

“As many others, we’ve had an unparalleled year: navigating the COVID-19 disruption for our clients, transitioning to a remote workforce during our firm’s busiest time of year, and expanding our services and team, all while continuing to help grow local businesses,” states Chuck Mullen, chairman. “I’m proud to recognize the accomplishments of Brandon and Leif for their promotion to principal. Our annual employee awards recognize the grit, determination, and example set by the leaders within our firm. Sue, Brandon, and A’Shira are all exceptional leaders; our clients are in great hands by working with these outstanding professionals.”

About Apple Growth Partners

Apple Growth Partners is an award-winning accounting and business advisory firm with more than 75 years of helping grow local businesses. With offices in Cleveland, Akron, Canton, and Kent, AGP offers a full range of services, including audit and assurance, tax planning and compliance, business valuation, litigation consulting, employee stock ownership plans, and transaction advisory services. To learn more, visit www.applegrowth.com.


© Business Wire 2020
