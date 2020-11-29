Apple Watch Series 5 Cyber Monday Deals (2020): Best 44mm & 40mm Apple Watch 5 Sales Revealed by Consumer Articles

Save on a wide range of Apple Watch Series 5 deals at the Cyber Monday sale, including all the best Apple Watch 5 GPS and GPS + cellular offers

Compare the latest Apple Watch Series 5 deals for Cyber Monday 2020, including all the best Apple Watch Series 6, 4, 3 & SE savings. Browse the latest deals using the links below.

Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deals:

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Searching for more deals? Click here to check out the entire selection of live deals at Walmart’s Cyber Monday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s latest Cyber Monday deals. Consumer Articles earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About Consumer Articles: Consumer Articles shares informative e-commerce news. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate Consumer Articles earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201129005335/en/