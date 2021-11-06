Apple Watch Series 6 Black Friday Deals (2021): Early 44mm & 40mm Apple Watch 6 Sales Highlighted by The Consumer Post

Save on Apple Watch Series 6 deals at the early Black Friday sale, including Series 6 GPS, GPS + cellular, and Watch 6 Nike Edition discounts

Find the top early Apple Watch Series 6 deals for Black Friday, featuring all the top 40mm & 44mm Apple Watch 6 devices and watchband deals. Links to the top deals are listed below.

Best Apple Watch Series 6 Deals:

Best Apple Watch Deals:

Looking for more deals? Click here to view the full selection of live deals at Walmart’s Black Friday sale and click here to shop Amazon’s latest Black Friday deals. The Consumer Post earns commissions from purchases made using the links provided.

About The Consumer Post: The Consumer Post shares news for online shoppers. As an Amazon Associate and affiliate The Consumer Post earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211106005038/en/