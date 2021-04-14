Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Apple backs far-reaching emissions disclosure rules

04/14/2021 | 01:47pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Apple Inc logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in New York

(Corrects to "far-reaching" from "far-reading" in first paragraph)

By Ross Kerber and Stephen Nellis

(Reuters) -Apple Inc on Tuesday called for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to require companies to disclose far-reaching emissions information such as how customers use their products, according to a tweet from Apple Vice President Lisa Jackson.

The comments by the iPhone maker mark the most specific prescription to date from a large public company about what disclosures are needed, said Veena Ramani, senior program director for Ceres, a Boston-based climate advocacy group.

The SEC last month said it will seek input on how companies might report on their greenhouse gas emissions and other climate factors.

Investors have poured money into funds that use environmental, social and governance factors to pick stocks, but a lack of common standards has made it hard to compare issuers' operations.

Jackson, a former U.S. environmental regulator, in her tweet included a statement that Apple "believes that the SEC should issue rules to require that companies disclose third-party-audited emissions information to the public, covering all scopes of emissions, direct and indirect, and the value chain."

An Apple spokeswoman confirmed the phrasing referred to so-called Scope 3 emissions like those resulting from the use of a company's products by other parties. While that can be simple for technology or finance companies to provide, calls to publish the data can be controversial for other industries.

In reporting its Scope 3 emissions in January for the first time, oil major ExxonMobil Corp wrote that the data "is less certain and less consistent because it includes the indirect emissions resulting from the consumption and use of a company's products occurring outside of its control."

Various other business leaders have previously called for mandatory climate disclosures including Larry Fink, CEO of top investor BlackRock Inc. In February, BlackRock also urged heavy polluters to disclose their Scope 3 emissions to investors, like the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures has also recommended.

In addition, Apple was among hundreds of companies that on Tuesday pressured the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden to slash greenhouse gas emissions.

(Reporting by Ross Kerber in Boston Additional reporting by Stephen Nellis in San FranciscoEditing by Bill Berkrot and Matthew Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. -1.00% 133.115 Delayed Quote.1.31%
BLACKROCK, INC. 0.42% 805.83 Delayed Quote.11.98%
CERES INC. 4.49% 4650 End-of-day quote.70.77%
LONDON BRENT OIL 4.47% 66.64 Delayed Quote.22.09%
WTI 4.52% 63.196 Delayed Quote.24.00%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:52pMore than 100 companies sign letter opposing U.S. state voting restrictions
RE
01:48pSpain's health minister says will receive 4-5 mln more doses of pfizer's covid vaccine than expected in q2
RE
01:47pApple backs far-reaching emissions disclosure rules
RE
01:43pOil climbs 5% on signs of increasing crude demand
RE
01:43pCoinbase valued at $100 billion in Nasdaq debut
RE
01:41pU.S. Senate votes 53-45 to confirm Gary Gensler as Biden's SEC chief
RE
01:41pAmazon aims to double U.S. Black employees in leadership this year
RE
01:35pSpain's acs hires societe generale to advise it on autostrade offer, two sources say
RE
01:30pCoinbase Global Class A Shares Open 52.4% Above Reference Price in NASDAQ debut
RE
01:28pJPMorgan profits on capital markets in a cash-flush economy
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Coinbase listing marks latest step in crypto's march to the mainstream
2Coinbase valued at $100 billion in Nasdaq debut
3Coinbase reference price set at $250 per share ahead of Nasdaq debut
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : World stocks rally to record highs, dollar slips
5SAP SE : SAP SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] wi..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ