STORY: APPLE CEO TIM COOK: "...we're going to have some incredible updates to our platforms..."

Apple unveiled a long-awaited AI strategy at its annual developer conference on Monday...

aiming to become the face of generative AI for its users and reassure investors it hasn't lost too much ground to Microsoft.

The company will integrate "Apple Intelligence" across its suite of apps, including Siri.

The AI features will allow users to summarize text and generate other content, such as personalized animations to wish a friend happy birthday.

APPLE DIRECTOR, HUMAN INTERFACE, CYRUS IRANI: "Just provide a description and you'll see your Genmoji appear..."

Apple also announced a partnership with OpenAI to integrate ChatGPT with its devices.

Those will be available later this year and more AI features are set to follow.

APPLE SVP, SOFTWARE ENGINEERING, CRAIG FEDERIGHI: "You'll be able to access ChatGPT for free without creating an account."

Known for its focus on keeping user data safe, Apple said it had built AI with privacy "at the core".

The company says it will use a combination of on-device processing and its own server chips to power its AI features.

And when Siri taps into ChatGPT's expertise, it will first seek permission from users before querying the OpenAI service.

Some Apple investors are confident that the new AI features will boost iPhone sales at a time when the company is grappling with strong competition and slower growth.