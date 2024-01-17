STORY: After a 12-year run, Apple has ended Samsung's reign

as the largest seller of smartphones in the world

Apple commanded a 20% market share in 2023,

according to a report from International Data Corp.

Samsung ended the year with a 19.4% share,

followed by China's Xiaomi, Oppo and Transsion

The change in ranking comes after a tough year

Consumers were slow to upgrade their phones and chose

cheaper ones due to high inflation and economic uncertainty

A slower-than-expected recovery in China

also weighed on overall phone sales

Apple and Transsion were the only two of the

top five vendors to record sales growth last year

Overall, the market declined 3.2% and hit a decade low

Last year, phone shipments from Samsung were

down 13.6%, while iPhone shipments were up 3.7%