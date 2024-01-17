as the largest seller of smartphones in the world
Apple commanded a 20% market share in 2023,
according to a report from International Data Corp.
Samsung ended the year with a 19.4% share,
followed by China's Xiaomi, Oppo and Transsion
The change in ranking comes after a tough year
Consumers were slow to upgrade their phones and chose
cheaper ones due to high inflation and economic uncertainty
A slower-than-expected recovery in China
also weighed on overall phone sales
Apple and Transsion were the only two of the
top five vendors to record sales growth last year
Overall, the market declined 3.2% and hit a decade low
Last year, phone shipments from Samsung were
down 13.6%, while iPhone shipments were up 3.7%