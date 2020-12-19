Apple restricts supplier after factory violence

Apple said its early audit showed Wistron had violated its "Supplier Code of Conduct." Wistron admitted on Saturday some workers at the plant in Karnataka state had not been properly paid or paid on time and that it would remove a top executive who oversees its India business.

The plant was forced to shut down after workers angry over unpaid wages destroyed property, gear and iPhones last Saturday. They caused millions of dollars in losses.

The probation will likely also dent Apple's plans to scale up in India, a market it has bet on to diversify its production base beyond China.