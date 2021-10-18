Apple rolls out new AirPods, $5 music subscription; new Mac laptops also expected

The new AirPods are also sweat- and water-resistant for use with workouts and will have some sound features previously found in the higher-end AirPods Pro, Apple said during the event. Apple said the new AirPods will cost $179 and start shipping next week.

Add-on devices like AirPods tend to be large sellers during holiday shopping seasons and have become one of Apple's fastest-growing categories, with its home and accessories segment growing 25% to $30.6 billion in Apple's fiscal 2020.

Shares were up about 0.5% as the presentation was under way.

