STORY: Apple rattled Wall Street on Thursday.

The tech giant set a revenue target $6 billion short of forecasts.

It also predicted a big drop in iPhone sales.

China is the problem.

Consumers there have been switching to phones made by local champion Huawei.

Foldable handsets are also proving a big hit - and Apple doesn't make one.

The firm says sales in the country came in at just under $21 billion over the December quarter - well short of the $23.5 billion forecast by analysts.

Now it says revenue over the current quarter will be down at least $5 billion on this time last year.

That could put it on track for the worst second-quarter for iPhone sales since the onset of the global health crisis.

The downbeat outlook overshadowed first-quarter numbers that actually beat forecasts.

iPhone sales grew strongly in most markets outside China.

But the focus on the months ahead sent Apple shares down 3% in U.S. after-hours trade.

Recent pressure on Apple shares has seen it overtaken by Microsoft as the world's most valuable company.

Speaking before the results, Wealth Consulting Group Chief Investment Officer Jim Worden said Apple was paying for its reliance on consumers:

"Apple is challenged with China. I think consumer discretionary as a whole, it may be more challenging as consumers slow their spending."

Analysts also see Microsoft as far ahead on artificial intelligence.

On Thursday, Apple chief executive Tim Cook hinted his firm was doing a lot of work on AI, but he said he wouldn't discuss it publicly until later in the year.