Apple's next frontier is your car's dashboard

June 7 (Reuters) - Apple Inc wants to power the
dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince
automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to
the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
Apple on Monday gave a preview of a new generation of its
CarPlay software that will migrate from its current home on the
entertainment screen to power everything in front of the driver.
While the move from one screen to another may seem like a
small step for Apple, it's a huge leap in terms of both the
technological and business engagement between the iPhone maker
and the world's automakers.
Electric vehicle leader Tesla Inc has proven the
popularity of a large in-vehicle screen and fully integrated
software with consumers. Carmakers are pushing to control the
relationship with consumers in the more software-dominated car
as a way to generate more profits.
The current version of Apple CarPlay, available in 98% of
new cars in the United States, is fundamentally limited in its
capabilities.
CarPlay apps live on the entertainment screens of vehicles
and can play music or podcasts after a user has connected their
iPhone to the car. But the software cannot control even basic
functions of a vehicle like changing climate control settings.
Presenters at Apple's developer conference Monday showed a
slide with the logos of more than a dozen automotive brands,
including Ford, Mercedes, Audi and Porsche. Apple says the
carmakers are "excited" about the concept of dashboard displays
that offer a more consistent Apple look and feel.
To do so, iPhones will communicate with a vehicle's
real-time driving systems for the first time - a critical step
toward Apple potentially powering autonomous driving functions
in the future.
Representatives of some of those brands described their
companies as interested but said no decisions have been made yet
for future models.
"We are working with Apple on this development project," a
Porsche spokesperson said.
AUTOMAKERS ARE THE GATEKEEPERS
Automakers are wary of Apple and other tech giants. They saw
how phone makers such as Motorola and Nokia
and the one-time powers of the music industry shriveled as
iPhones and Android smartphones consumed those businesses.
"There's no question this is a threat because the
automakers, particularly as we transition to software-defined
vehicles, realize they run a significant risk of losing whatever
ability they have to interact with the consumer unless they get
their act together," said Evangelos Simoudis, a Silicon Valley
venture capital investor and adviser who closely follows
connected vehicle technology.
At the same time, big automakers know their current
entertainment systems are a persistent cause of consumer
complaints to quality scorekeepers at J.D. Power and Associates
and other market research firms.
In China, younger consumers are turning their backs on
established brands in part because their connectivity doesn't
match what Tesla or China's own technology-industry bred
electric vehicle startups offer.
The next generation of vehicles from major automakers will
have sprawling dashboard screens. Mercedes-Benz, for example,
has shown a prototype Vision EQXX electric sedan with a display
screen that is 47.5 inches (121 cm) wide, and would offer
functions such as an "efficiency assistant" that would calculate
the most fuel-efficient route for a journey.
The competition now is over who will develop the software to
power such displays, who will control the data flowing from the
vehicle and the customers on board, and who will get to generate
revenue as vehicles roll down the road.
Automakers do have one advantage over former phone handset
makers: They are the gatekeepers for the critical electronic
systems of vehicles, which are subject to extensive government
safety regulation and hardware durability requirements that are
far more stringent than those of the smartphone industry.
There are signs that automakers and technology industry
companies are coming to terms. Alphabet Inc's Google
has agreements with General Motors Co, Volvo Cars and the
Renault-Nissan Alliance to provide software for the
next generation of systems. Amazon.com has cut deals
with automakers to integrate its Alexa voice assistant in
vehicles.
At Apple, Emily Schubert, an engineering manager for car
experience, said during Monday's conference that using the new
software, "your iPhone communicates with your vehicle's
real-time systems in an on-device, privacy friendly way, showing
all of your driving information."
The software also provides hints at Apple's future in
autonomous driving.
While Reuters has previously reported that Apple could
release its own electric vehicle with autonomous feature as
early as 2024 or 2025, moving its software to instrument
clusters puts the iPhone maker closer to the key vehicle systems
and controls Apple would need to access to provide autonomous
driving software to other companies.
"Cars have changed a lot, with larger-sized screens and more
of them throughout the car," Schubert said during the keynote.
"There's an opportunity for iPhone to play an even more
important role."
Apple announced the software far ahead of its release to the
public, saying cars using it will not be announced until late
next year. Apple appears to be giving automakers plenty of time
to customize the new CarPlay software, an acknowledgment that
the final look of the software could be different for Fords and
Ferraris.
