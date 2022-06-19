Log in
News: Latest News
Apple store workers in Maryland form first U.S. union

06/19/2022 | 03:41am EDT
STORY: Workers at an Apple store in Maryland voted to unionise on Saturday, becoming the first employees of the tech giant in the U.S. to do so.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said that more than 100 workers in Towson near Baltimore "overwhelmingly voted to join" their union.

The local workers, which formed the Coalition of Organized Retail Employees, said in a letter written to Apple CEO Tim Cook that they had "the support of a sold majority" of their coworkers.

An Apple spokesperson told Reuters by email that they had nothing to add at this time.

Unionization efforts are gaining momentum at some large U.S. corporations, including Amazon and Starbucks.

Apple workers in Atlanta who were seeking to unionize withdrew their request last month, claiming intimidation.

Some current and former Apple workers last year began criticizing the company's working conditions online, using the hashtag #AppleToo.


© Reuters 2022
