Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Apple supplier Foxconn pushed China to ease COVID curbs - WSJ

12/08/2022 | 09:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The Foxconn logo is seen on a glass door at its office building in Taipei,

(Reuters) - Apple supplier Foxconn's founder-director Terry Gou had warned China that the government's zero-COVID stance would threaten the position of the world's second-largest economy in the global supply chain, the Wall Street Journal reported.

The appeal, sent by Gou in a letter more than a month ago, played a major role in convincing China's leadership to quickly reopen the economy and move away from its zero-tolerance COVID-19 policies, the report said on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Foxconn, which is the biggest assembler of iPhones, declined to comment, while Gou's office did not immediately respond. China's State Council Information Office could not be immediately reached for comment.

The Taiwan-based company's Zhengzhou plant, which saw a month-long unrest in November, has lifted its "closed-loop" management curbs on Thursday.

The Zhengzhou plant had been grappling with strict COVID restrictions that fuelled discontent among workers over the factory conditions, triggering an 11.4% year-on-year drop in November revenue.

Some Wall Street analysts cut their iPhone shipment targets for the all-important holiday quarter as a result of turmoil at the major iPhone factory.

Chinese health officials and government advisers seized on Gou's letter to bolster the case that the government needed to speed up its efforts to ease its tough COVID-19 controls, the report added.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 0.36% 141.67 Delayed Quote.-20.63%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.67% 526.843 Real-time Quote.-28.54%
Latest news "Economy"
10:03aUK, European neighbours agree to curb illegal immigration
RE
10:02aFinland to consider arms exports to Turkey as it seeks Ankara support for NATO bid
RE
10:00aPakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 billion as of Dec 2
RE
09:58aCanadian regulator raises banks' domestic stability buffer to 3%
RE
09:58aPolish central bank governor says CPI to start to fall in March, April
RE
09:57aGE Healthcare sees mid-single-digit revenue growth over medium term
RE
09:55aUAE president, Saudi crown prince led mediation to release Griner - joint statement
RE
09:54aU.S. FDA authorizes Moderna, Pfizer updated COVID boosters for 6 months old
RE
09:51aRussia's Transneft to lift oil shipment tariffs by 6% next year
RE
09:45aTSX opens higher on energy, materials boost
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Asia stocks edge up despite global growth worries
2SWISS REINSURANCE COMPANY : Raised to Buy by JP Morgan
3Netherlands plans new curbs on chip-making equipment sales to China -Bl..
4Futures edge up ahead of jobs data, recession fears loom
5U.S. weekly jobless claims increase modestly

HOT NEWS