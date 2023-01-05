Apple supplier Foxconn says December revenue fell 12.3% y/y
01/05/2023 | 02:53am EST
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, on Thursday said revenue in December dropped 12.3% year-on-year after production problems related to COVID-19 controls at a major iPhone factory in China's Zhengzhou.
The company in a statement said production at the major iPhone factory in China "basically returned to normal" in December. It did not elaborate.
(Reporting by Sarah Wu and Yimou Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)