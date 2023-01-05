Advanced search
Apple supplier Foxconn says December revenue fell 12.3% y/y

01/05/2023 | 02:53am EST
The logo of Foxconn, the trading name of Hon Hai Precision Industry, is seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, on Thursday said revenue in December dropped 12.3% year-on-year after production problems related to COVID-19 controls at a major iPhone factory in China's Zhengzhou.

The company in a statement said production at the major iPhone factory in China "basically returned to normal" in December. It did not elaborate.

(Reporting by Sarah Wu and Yimou Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE INC. 1.03% 126.36 Delayed Quote.-2.75%
MSCI TAIWAN (STRD) -0.45% 505.712 Real-time Quote.0.00%
