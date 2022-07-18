Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Apple to slow hiring, spending for some teams next year - Bloomberg News

07/18/2022 | 02:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Apple logo

(Reuters) -Apple Inc plans to slow hiring and spending growth next year in some units to cope with a potential economic downturn, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The potential move would see Apple - the world's most valuable company - join a growing pool of American corporations including Meta Platforms and Tesla Inc in slowing hiring.

Apple shares reversed course to trade down 1.6% at $147.6. The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Bloomberg report said the changes would not affect all teams and that Apple was still planning an aggressive product launch schedule in 2023 that includes a mixed-reality headset, its first major new category since 2015.

"Apple's move reflects a broader slowdown in investing in new things, new companies and new products," said Kim Forrest, chief investment officer at Bokeh Capital Partners in Pittsburgh. "It signifies that inflation is an issue for these companies."

Fears have risen in recent months that aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve to tame an unabating surge in inflation could tip the economy into a recession. The price pressures have also raised worries that customers could curb spending on discretionary items like smartphones.

Smartphone shipments declined 9% in the second quarter, according to data from Canalys. Still, Apple's iPhones remain among the most sold phones in the world, with the company holding a 17% market share just behind market leader Samsung, the data showed.

Apple typically launches a new version of its iPhone and other wearable products in September ahead of the busy holiday season.

As of its last annual report, the Cupertino, California-based company had about 154,000 full-time equivalent employees.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee, Nivedita Balu and Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:11pUK's Rishi Sunak wins third round leadership vote
RE
03:11pNorthrop wins Space Development Agency's contract to build 14 satellite
RE
03:03pDisney secures $9 billion in upfront ad sales
RE
03:01pDollar dips as rate hike bets ease
RE
03:01pQatar Air chief says home-working 'epidemic' fuels travel chaos
RE
03:00pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Rose 6.60% to Settle at $7.4790 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:53pAirline SAS reaches deal with striking unions - TV2 and DR
RE
02:46pNew York residents charged with funneling Chinese investors' money to Trump campaign
RE
02:39pStocks gain, dollar dips as Fed hike view scaled back
RE
02:36pScientists find an exotic black hole deemed a 'needle in a haystack'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GSK spins off Haleon in biggest European listing for decade
2Dutch central bank fines Binance 3.3 mln euros
3HK, China stocks jump after govt measures to ease property woes
4Analyst recommendations: Chesapeake Energy, Direct Line, Fevertree, JPM..
5TESLA : Barclays remains a Sell rating

HOT NEWS