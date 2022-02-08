Apple to turn iPhones into payment terminals

Fintech firms Stripe and Shopify Point will be the first to offer the "Tap to Pay" feature to business customers in the spring of 2022 in the United States, the company said in a statement.

The feature, to be launched later this year, will use near field communications (NFC) technology and allow businesses to accept credit and debit cards and other digital wallets with a tap on the device, Apple said.

Shares of Block fell 2% in early trading on Thursday, while Apple shares were little changed.

(Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)