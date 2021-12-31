Log in
Applicable Average Base Rate to be charged by NBFC-MFIs for the Quarter Beginning January 1, 2022

12/31/2021 | 12:37am EST
�ेस �काशनीPRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

0वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, फोटर्, मुंबई-400001

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Fort, Mumbai-400001

-मेल/email : helpdoc@rbi.org.in

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

December 31, 2021

Applicable Average Base Rate to be charged by NBFC-MFIs

for the Quarter Beginning January 1, 2022

The Reserve Bank of India has today communicated that the applicable average base rate to be charged by Non-Banking Financial Company - Micro Finance Institutions (NBFC-MFIs) to their borrowers for the quarter beginning January 1, 2022 will be 7.89 per cent.

It may be recalled that the Reserve Bank had, in its circular dated February 7, 2014, issued to NBFC-MFIs regarding pricing of credit, stated that it will, on the last working day of every quarter, advise the average of the base rates of the five largest commercial banks for the purpose of arriving at the interest rates to be charged by NBFC-MFIs to their borrowers in the ensuing quarter.

Press Release: 2021-2022/1451

Ajit Prasad

Director (Communications)

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 05:36:01 UTC.


HOT NEWS