Applications Now Open for 2020 Ellucian PATH Scholarship

10/05/2020 | 09:16am EDT

$500K will be awarded this fall to assist community college students facing economic hardship as a result of COVID-19

Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced that the 2020 Ellucian PATH Scholarship program is now accepting applications. PATH (Progress, Accomplishment, Thriving and Hope) awards scholarship funds to institutions which, in turn, deliver the financial support to students experiencing economic hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In June, Ellucian and its executives pledged an initial contribution of $1 million to the PATH scholarship fund. This fall, Ellucian will distribute a total of $500,000 in funding to 25 Title IV-eligible 2-year public community and technical colleges in the United States. Each institution will receive $20,000 to be divided into scholarships for students impacted by COVID-19 and related hardships.

“The effect of COVID-19 is hitting community colleges disproportionately, with a recent report from the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center finding community college enrollments down six percent this year versus 2019,” said Ellucian President and CEO Laura Ipsen. “The pandemic is putting intense economic pressure on some of the most vulnerable student populations. We want to ensure that no student has to put their education on hold as they confront today’s challenges.”

Ellucian has partnered with The Business-Higher Education Forum and Blue Icon Advisors to develop the program and evaluate applications. Eligible community and technical colleges may apply for the PATH Scholarship by October 20 by visiting www.Stayonpath.org

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian’s comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today’s fast-changing landscape. To find out what’s next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.


© Business Wire 2020
