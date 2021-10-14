Applications open for funding in Phase Three of The Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator (IEEA)

Applications are now open to access a further £8 million in IEEA grant funding, to support the commercial demonstration of innovative technologies that have the potential to cut carbon emissions through reduced energy consumption and/or improved resource efficiency in UK industry.

Part of the £1 billion Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP), the IEEA is a funding programme designed to support partnerships between developers of energy/resource efficient technologies and industrial companies willing to demonstrate the technologies on-site.

The IEEA is open to projects from all UK industry sectors that can demonstrate either a novel process technology (targeting Technology Readiness Level 5-8), or the use of an established process technology in a novel way.

Following the announcement in August by BEIS of a further £8 million grant funding for the IEEA, and after the two successful phases to date, Phase Three of the competition will now be open for applications until 31 January 2022.

IEEA Phase Three is designed and delivered by the Carbon Trust, with support from global professional technical services consultancy Jacobs, and innovation and networking firm KTN. It will support the UK's industrial net zero transition by funding commercial-scale demonstrations of near-to-market low carbon technologies that deliver energy and/or resource efficiencies. This programme is designed to demonstrate the technologies in an operational environment, which will help accelerate the development and adoption of these innovations in wider industry.

The programme is open to innovative projects from all UK industry sectors that demonstrate either a novel technology, or the use of an established technology in a novel way. Being part of IEEA Phase Three will allow promising innovators to demonstrate their technology in an operational industrial environment and gain access to incubation and marketing support, helping them to successfully commercialise their technology.

This government support will provide forward looking industrial companies with an opportunity to implement pioneering process technologies with decreased risk and cost, helping to bolster the competitiveness of British industry, and drive UK expertise, exports and jobs.

The IEEA contributions are expected to be between £150,000 and £1 million per project, typically providing around 40-60% funding for each project, with the remainder to be funded by the successful applicant(s).

Greg Hands, Energy & Climate Change Minister said:

"Investing in innovative new technologies will be key to powering up the UK's green industrial revolution and helping us to achieve our ambitious climate change commitments.

Backed by £8 million of government funding, this next phase of the Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator will support industry to develop innovative ways to reduce energy consumption and bring down costs, all while creating high-skilled jobs across the country."

Paul Huggins, Associate Director at the Carbon Trust, commented:

"The Carbon Trust is delighted to be opening applications for Phase Three of grant funding, with a further £8 million now available through the Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator. Phases One and Two funded sixteen highly successful demonstration projects with £15 million of public and private sector investment, and delivered accelerated product commercialisation, strong pipeline development, new partnerships, and commercial sales in the UK and internationally. The IEEA has the potential to deliver substantial energy savings over the next decade.

Funding commercial-scale demonstrations solves two critical market needs at once, by providing both commercialisation support for developers and building industry confidence in the technology. Adopting innovative energy and resource efficient process technologies, proven in commercial setting that deliver significant carbon emission cuts, will be key for UK industry's transition to net zero."

Pete Adams, Jacobs Global Market Director for Power and Energy, commented:

"At Jacobs we're proud to be involved in Phase Three of the Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator programme. As a technology-forward solutions company we understand the opportunity that digital solutions provide in reducing carbon emissions.

This is a fantastic programme to support some of the UK's greatest innovators, based across multiple sectors, and help them to progress their sustainable solutions which will ultimately support a smoother, smarter and more economical transition to a zero-carbon society."

Jenni McDonnell MBE at KTN said:

"KTN welcomes the return of the Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator. The accelerator supports the development and demonstration of industrial energy efficiency technologies which will help industrial sites such as manufacturing to reduce their energy demand and carbon emissions.

Innovation is important in our move towards a net zero carbon future, not only does it make a business more resilient, it can help your company to grow. Energy efficiency is the first step and there are some great technologies being developed that can help."

Learn more about the IEEA

For further information please contact the Carbon Trust press office on +44 (0) 020 7170 7050 or email press@carbontrust.com.

For more details on the IEEA please visit www.carbontrust.com/ieea

Established in 2001, the Carbon Trust works with businesses, governments and institutions around the world, helping them contribute to, and benefit from, a more sustainable future through carbon reduction, resource efficiency strategies, and commercialising low carbon businesses, systems and technologies.

The Carbon Trust:

works with corporates and governments, helping them to align their strategies with climate science and meet the goals of the Paris Agreement

provides expert advice and assurance, giving investors and financial institutions the confidence that green finance will have genuinely green outcomes

supports the development of low carbon technologies and solutions, building the foundations for the energy system of the future.

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) brings together responsibilities for business, industrial strategy, science, innovation, energy, and climate change.

The Industrial Energy Efficiency Accelerator is funded the BEIS £1bn Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP). Further details can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/government/collections/net-zero-innovation-portfolio

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sectors.

KTN creates the diverse connections that enable positive change. Their knowledge and expertise enable innovators to transform bright ideas into real-world solutions. Their powerful industry and academic connections can guide entrepreneurs, start-ups and companies through the complex challenges of bringing new products, processes and services to market. ktn-uk.org.