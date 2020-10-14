Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Applied Real Intelligence LLC : (“A.R.I.”) Launches Venture Debt Opportunities Fund

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Financial industry veteran Zack Ellison, founder of Applied Real Intelligence LLC (“A.R.I.”), announces the launch of A.R.I.’s Venture Debt Opportunities Fund. A.R.I. is a venture debt investor whose Venture Debt Opportunities Fund will focus on providing financing solutions to innovative, high-growth, VC-backed companies operating in recession-resistant sectors and underserved regions throughout the United States.

“I am thrilled that the Venture Debt Opportunities Fund is providing institutional investors with access to innovation as an asset class,” said Zack Ellison, A.R.I.’s Managing General Partner and Chief Investment Officer. “Over 85% of the venture debt market is controlled by fewer than ten financial institutions. Founders need access to non-dilutive capital, commercial banks have an approach that is incongruent with financing early-stage companies, and most private venture lenders have limited capacity. We believe that A.R.I.’s deep fixed income investment experience and relationships in key markets will help protect investor capital, deliver substantial portfolio diversification, and provide attractive risk-adjusted returns through immediately actionable opportunities.”

Zack Ellison leads the fund’s investment activities, including sourcing, due diligence, structuring, execution, and portfolio management. Previously, Mr. Ellison was Director, U.S. Fixed Income at Sun Life Financial, where he was responsible for corporate credit investing. Prior to Sun Life Financial, Mr. Ellison worked within the Global Credit Trading division of Deutsche Bank, where he focused on crossover-rated corporate bonds, credit default swaps, hybrid securities, and preferred stock. During the global financial crisis, he was an investment banker focused on leveraged loans within the media and telecom sectors at Scotiabank.

Mr. Ellison holds an MBA from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business and an MS in Risk Management from New York University’s Stern School of Business. He has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designations and currently serves as a Board Member of CFA Society Los Angeles and the Southern California Chapter of the CAIA Association. Read more.

Sarah Colvin serves as A.R.I.’s Head of Business Development and Investor Relations. Ms. Colvin has over 14 years’ experience in business development, relationship management, and investor relations.

About Applied Real Intelligence LLC (“A.R.I.”)

A.R.I. is a venture debt investor focused on providing financing solutions to innovative, high-growth, VC-backed companies operating in recession-resistant sectors and underserved regions throughout the United States. To learn more please visit: https://www.arivc.com/.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
01:05pEXCLUSIVE : EU antitrust regulators may narrow Amazon investigation - sources
RE
01:05pBRK : Provides Shareholders an Update on its IP Portfolio
PR
01:05pDEERE MPANY : John Deere Debuts Single-Motor, High-Flow Snow Blower Models
PU
01:05pThere's a first time for everything
PU
01:05pGENMARK DIAGNOSTICS : With flu season ahead, GenMark launches single test for COVID, plus 20 other respiratory ailments
PU
01:05pNOXXON PHARMA N : Characteristics of the Convertible Bonds as amended
PU
01:05pTHE PREDICTIVE INDEX : Partners With Nonprofit Wall Street Bound to Create More Objective Hiring Processes and Increase Diverse Hires
BU
01:02pCOLUMBIA SPORTSWEAR : Launches Omni-Heat Black Dot, an Industry-First Warming Technology
AQ
01:02pGEORGIA POWER : rate plans provide customers options to help keep energy costs low
PR
01:02pFederal advisory agency recommends phase out, replacement of federal employment program for people with disabilities
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple enters 5G race with new iPhone 12 range
2ATLANTIA, CDP HAMMERING OUT PRICING STRATEGY FOR AUTOSTRADE: sources
3HAPAG-LLOYD AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : HAPAG-LLOYD : Is no more a Sell but a Buy opportunity for JP Morgan
4ASOS PLC : ASOS : Jefferies gives a Buy rating
5JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. : JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM : Jefferies gives a Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group