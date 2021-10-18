Applied Real Intelligence (“A.R.I.”) Announces Addition of Gina Sanchez to Industry-Leading Advisory Board

Applied Real Intelligence (“A.R.I.”), a venture debt investment firm that provides innovative debt financing solutions to successful venture capital-backed companies, announced the addition of Gina Sanchez, Chief Executive Officer of Chantico Global, to A.R.I.’s industry-leading Advisory Board.

“We are very excited to welcome Gina to A.R.I.’s Advisory Board. She personifies A.R.I.’s culture of investment excellence, diversity, and inclusion with her stellar investment track record and passion for developing and applying best practices related to Environment, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (“DEI”). She will be instrumental in furthering A.R.I.’s mission as the industry leader in ESG and DEI investing within venture debt,” said Zack Ellison, A.R.I.’s Founder and Managing General Partner.

“The lack of equitable access to capital for diverse founders remains a key impediment to social change. I am thrilled to support A.R.I. in its mission to democratize access to capital for women, people of color, and other underrepresented groups who have traditionally been underserved by the venture capital ecosystem. A.R.I.’s focus on making venture debt financing accessible to diverse founders will create value for investors while also catalyzing significant socioeconomic change for a ‘win-win’ outcome,” said Ms. Sanchez.

As the Chief Executive Officer of Chantico Global, an institutional asset allocation consultant, Ms. Sanchez advises many of the world’s largest pension funds and endowments. In 2013, Chantico Global was spun out of Roubini Global Economics, where Ms. Sanchez was the Director of Equity and Asset Allocation.

Previously, Ms. Sanchez served as Managing Director of Public Investments at the California Endowment, a $3 billion Los Angeles-based foundation, and as Director of Public Investments at the Ford Foundation, a $10 billion New York-based foundation. In both roles, she was responsible for making asset allocation and manager selection recommendations for all external public managers, including both total return and absolute return strategies.

Prior to these roles, Ms. Sanchez spent over a decade in asset management and banking. She was a Portfolio Manager and investment strategist for eight years at American Century Investment Management in Mountain View, California, where she managed over $6.5 billion in assets. She began her career at JPMorgan in New York as a Research Analyst covering Emerging Markets.

Ms. Sanchez is a frequent on-air contributor for CNBC and speaks at many leading global investment conferences, including those hosted by the Milken Institute, California’s State Association of County Retirement Systems (SACRS), Illinois’ Public Pension Fund Association (IPPFA), Terrapinn, Marcus Evans Group, and Markets Group, among others.

She holds a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Harvard University and a Master's degree in International Policy Studies from Stanford University and was the recipient of Institutional Investor's 2009 Foundations and Endowments Rising Stars Award.

About Applied Real Intelligence LLC (“A.R.I.”)

A.R.I. is a Los Angeles-based venture debt investment manager focused on providing financing solutions to innovative, high-growth, VC-backed companies in recession-resistant sectors and underserved regions in North America. A.R.I. has dual missions of: (1) democratizing access to capital for all founders; (2) providing A.R.I.’s investors with access to “innovation” as an asset class, superior risk-adjusted returns, security of capital, and strong portfolio diversification benefits. To learn more, please visit www.arivc.com.

