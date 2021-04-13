Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Applied Real Intelligence : (“A.R.I.”) Hires Jonathan Easton and Wendell Sammons as Managing Directors, Investments

04/13/2021 | 08:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Applied Real Intelligence (“A.R.I.”), a venture debt investment firm that provides innovative financing solutions to high-growth, VC-backed companies, announced that Jonathan Easton and Wendell Sammons have joined its investment team as Managing Directors.

Commenting on the additions, Zack Ellison, MBA, MS, CFA, CAIA, A.R.I.’s Founder and Managing General Partner, stated, “A.R.I. empowers institutional investors and family offices by providing access to innovation as an asset class while democratizing the availability of capital for founders of early-stage companies. Jonathan and Wendell further strengthen our ability to provide financing solutions to pioneering VC-backed companies in recession-resistant sectors and underserved segments of the startup ecosystem.”

Jonathan Easton, Ph.D. (c), MSM, MFE, CAIA, has more than 15 years of investment experience. He began his career as a consulting actuary, later becoming portfolio manager and acting head of the Japan desk at AMP Asset Management (now Janus Henderson Investors), responsible for $2 billion of assets. Mr. Easton then moved to Schroders in Tokyo as Senior Fund Manager, where he oversaw $35 billion of assets. He founded his own alternative investment firm in 2001, raising $500 million and winning runner-up “Best New Fund” from AsiaHedge magazine. In 2009, Mr. Easton moved to the U.S. and earned master’s degrees in Management, at Stanford Graduate School of Business, and Financial Engineering, at UC Berkeley. He is also a Ph.D. (c) in Finance from EDHEC Business School in France. In 2016 he set up the Astana International Exchange, a key national project of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which began operations in 2018, where he continues to serve as Independent Director and Chair of Audit Committee. He is Advisor to the Board of the Global Stock Exchange, a second-generation stock exchange that has pioneered the tokenization, trading, settlement, and custody of securities through blockchain methodologies and proprietary FinTech systems and protocols. Mr. Easton additionally serves on the Ethics and Advocacy Committee of the CFA Institute and is an Executive and Deputy Chair of CAIA in Southern California.

Wendell Sammons, MBA, has over 10 years of investment experience. He is an expert in the lower middle market credit space. His expertise includes business development, origination, underwriting, and relationship and portfolio management. He began his career as a consultant for publicly traded healthcare and biotechnology companies at Thomson Reuters. In 2010, Mr. Sammons became Associate Director of the Global Healthcare Group at UBS Investment Bank, where he worked on IPOs, M&As, spin-offs, debt and equity financings, and sponsor-backed transactions. He then joined Wells Fargo as Principal Relationship Manager, responsible for complete lending cycles across all industries of sub-$200 million revenue companies. Most recently, Mr. Sammons worked at Capital One, where he was responsible for expanding the bank’s commercial footprint in tech-enabled treasury management. Mr. Sammons holds a BA in Economics from Swarthmore College, where he was a McCabe Scholar, and an MBA from Notre Dame, where he received the Frank Potenziani President’s Fellowship.

About Applied Real Intelligence LLC (“A.R.I.”)

A.R.I. is a venture debt investment manager focused on providing financing solutions to high-growth, VC-backed companies. A.R.I.’s white paper, Venture Debt: 10 Things to Know, is available here. To learn more, please visit https://www.arivc.com/.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
08:16aOREXO  : Report from Orexo AB's annual general meeting, 13 April 2021
AQ
08:16aBMW  : Independant Research remains Neutral
MD
08:16aBEZEQ ISRAEL TELECOMMUNICATION  : Immediate Supplementary Report - Amendment to the Acquisition Terms of “yes”
PU
08:16aDTE Energy schedules first quarter 2021 earnings release, conference call
GL
08:16aCURE PHARMACEUTICAL  : Nicole Kidman, Sera Labs Strategic Business Partner/Global Brand Ambassador and Nancy Duitch, Sera Labs Founder/CEO Headline Collision 2021
BU
08:15aOPEC Sees Oil Demand Boosted by Stimulus and Vaccine Programs
DJ
08:15aTRACKINSIGHT : U.S. Large Cap Stocks Hit records with Signs of Reflation Trade Reversal
TI
08:15aLimestone® Set to Debut New L-200CC at the Bay Bridge Boat Show
GL
08:15aEXAGRID  : Reports Record Bookings and Revenue in Q1 - 2021
BU
08:15aRiskfuel Revitalizes Capital Markets Risk Workloads
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1As Biden works to fix chips shortage, Intel promises help for automakers
2Bitcoin hits record before landmark Coinbase listing on Nasdaq
3ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LIMITED : China's revamp of Ant dents investor appetite for IPO revival
4Grab agrees world's biggest SPAC merger, valued at $40 billion
5STOXX 600 : Global shares steady as investors await U.S. inflation data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ