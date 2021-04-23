Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Appnovation's Iain MacNeil wins 2021 Report on Business Best Executive Award

04/23/2021 | 09:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

VANCOUVER, BC, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appnovation is pleased to announce that Iain MacNeil, Chief Revenue Officer, has been awarded a 2021 Report on Business Best Executive Award.

The Report on Business Best Executive Awards is an annual program to celebrate excellence among non-CEO leaders at the SVP, EVP and C-suite (or equivalent) levels.

The 50 winners chosen for 2021 represent the best of Canadian leadership in five functional areas: Finance; Human Resources; Operations; Sales and Marketing; and Technology.

Iain was one of 10 winners in the Marketing category, alongside nine other Canadian Sales & Marketing leaders from companies like Tim Hortons, Telus and P&G.

“While Iain has been a valued member of the Appnovation family for over 10 years, his leadership really shone brightly throughout this past year,” said Arnold Leung, CEO of Appnovation. “He tirelessly led a team to support several provincial governments in executing a Single Site Staffing initiative to lessen the spread of COVID-19 amongst long-term care homes at the start of the pandemic, making a life-saving impact in one of the hardest hit groups. At the same time, he’s worked to expand our services capabilities for our clients. On behalf of all Appnovators, we congratulate Iain on this well-deserved recognition.”

Since joining the company, Iain has held progressively senior roles in Sales & Marketing. He has played an instrumental role in growing Appnovation into a strategic digital partner for our clients across the globe through his leadership, drive and expertise. His personal passion for health sciences has helped shape Appnovation into a company that cares about patient outcomes and how digital can support them.

Winning executives for 2021 were chosen after a call for nominations for leaders at Canadian public and private businesses, not-for-profits, institutions and/or academic institutions. Nominations were assessed by the Report on Business editorial team based on career background, leadership style, achievements, and impact. 

Winners of the Best Executive Awards are profiled editorially in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, out online on April 23 and in print April 24.

To learn more about the Best Executive Awards program, and to see this year’s winners, please visit www.tgam.ca/BestExec.

--

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.5 million readers every week in print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.2 million readers in print and digital every issue. The Globe’s investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Appnovation

Appnovation helps brands thrive through innovative, people-inspired experiences and solutions. By embracing the powerful combination of technology and agility, we seamlessly integrate strategy, experience, design, development and analytics.

We create standout digital experiences by collaborating with brands to understand the individual challenges and goals for every initiative. Focusing on our clients’ customers, we effectively combine empathy, evidence and real-world insight so that solutions are derived from truth and meaning. Appnovation is an award-winning team dedicated to inspiring possibility.

Attachment 


Laura Jeffery
Appnovation
647-866-5102
laura.jeffery@appnovation.com

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:47aGRAYCLIFF EXPLORATION  : Completes Phase Two Drilling at Shakespeare
AQ
09:47aPLANTX LIFE  : celebrates Earth Day by launching PlantXBuddy app to help customers choose indoor plants best suited to their preferences
AQ
09:47aDUNDEE SUSTAINABLE TECHNOLOGIES  : DST Announces Positive Results from Giant Mine Flue Dusts Using Glasslock Process and Appointments
AQ
09:47aMICRON TECHNOLOGY  : Sixth Annual Sustainability Report Highlights Progress on Goals and Unwavering Commitment to Innovation and Advancing Society
AQ
09:47aHAPBEE TECHNOLOGIES  : Popular Wellness Wearable Band, Hapbee, Launches New Signal 'Bedtime'
AQ
09:47aIKANIK FARMS  : Registers and Commercializes 6 CBD Products Eligible for Sale in Colombia, Ecuador, Bolivia & Peru
AQ
09:47aINTEL  : Recognizes 2021 US Partners of the Year for Accelerating Innovation
AQ
09:47aINTEL  : Recognizes Its Partners in Canada during Intel Partner Connect 2021
AQ
09:47aSILICON LABORATORIES  : Labs - Z-Wave not worried about potential Project CHIP threat
AQ
09:47aPOWERBAND  : and D&P Accelerate Electric Vehicle Leasing and Insurance Strategy in US and Canada With Allianz
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin sinks below $50,000 as cryptos stumble over Biden tax plans
2EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks eye weekly drop, Bitcoin slides on U.S. tax hike plan
3Biden to float historic tax increase on investment gains for the rich
4Wall St falls on capital tax increase angst; dollar rises
5Turkey detains dozens in cryptocurrency probe, seeks founder's arrest

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ