Appointment - Deputy Governor of the Bank of Botswana

01/29/2021 | 01:30am EST
Bank of Botswana

January 28, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

APPOINTMENT - DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF THE BANK OF BOTSWANA

His Excellency The President has appointed Dr Tshokologo Alex Kganetsano to the position of Deputy Governor of the Bank of Botswana with effect from February 5, 2021.

Dr Kganetsano joined the Bank in 1995 as an Assistant Research Officer in the then Research Department (now Research and Financial Stability Department). He was redesignated Research Officer in 1998 and promoted to Senior Research Officer in 2002. In 2009, Dr Kganetsano was transferred on promotion to the Financial Markets Department as Manager, Open Market Operations and, in 2013, he was transferred to the Banking Supervision Department as Deputy Director.

Dr Kganetsano was appointed Director, Research and Financial Stability Department in March 2017, with responsibility for providing economic, monetary and statistical analysis and policy recommendations in the areas of monetary and exchange rate policies as well as promotion of financial stability. During the period, among others, he was a member of the Monetary Policy and Executive Committees of the Bank and, in general, served as the administrative head of the Research and Financial Stability Department with overarching responsibility for professional and strategic leadership of the Department.

Dr Kganetsano graduated with a Bachelor of Economics Degree from the University of Botswana in 1995, a Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Economics in 1997 from the University of London and, in 1999, a Master of Science Degree in Economics and Finance from the University of Warwick, United Kingdom. Dr Kganetsano obtained a PhD in Economics from Loughborough University, United Kingdom in 2007. During his career in the Bank, Dr Kganetsano has attended several short-term professional central banking courses as well as management and leadership development programmes including the Advanced Management Development Programme at Oxford University, United Kingdom.

For further information, please contact, Dr. Seamogano Mosanako. Head of Communications and Information Services, on mosanakos@bob.bwor telephone at +267 360 6083 or 360 6382 or +267 360 6315 or www.bankofbotswana.bw

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bank of Botswana published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 06:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
