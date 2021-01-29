Bank of Botswana

January 28, 2021

PRESS RELEASE

APPOINTMENT - DEPUTY GOVERNOR OF THE BANK OF BOTSWANA

His Excellency The President has appointed Dr Tshokologo Alex Kganetsano to the position of Deputy Governor of the Bank of Botswana with effect from February 5, 2021.

Dr Kganetsano joined the Bank in 1995 as an Assistant Research Officer in the then Research Department (now Research and Financial Stability Department). He was redesignated Research Officer in 1998 and promoted to Senior Research Officer in 2002. In 2009, Dr Kganetsano was transferred on promotion to the Financial Markets Department as Manager, Open Market Operations and, in 2013, he was transferred to the Banking Supervision Department as Deputy Director.

Dr Kganetsano was appointed Director, Research and Financial Stability Department in March 2017, with responsibility for providing economic, monetary and statistical analysis and policy recommendations in the areas of monetary and exchange rate policies as well as promotion of financial stability. During the period, among others, he was a member of the Monetary Policy and Executive Committees of the Bank and, in general, served as the administrative head of the Research and Financial Stability Department with overarching responsibility for professional and strategic leadership of the Department.