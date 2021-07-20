Appointment of Fred S. Zeidman to the Board of Directors of Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc.

ACTON, Mass., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (the "Company"), announced today that Mr. Fred S. Zeidman has been appointed to the Boards of Directors and Chairman of Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Company.

The Board of Directors ratified and approved, the appointment of Mr. Zeidman to the Board of Directors. The appointment of Mr. Zeidman to the Company's Board of Directors is effective June 24, 2021.

"We are pleased to welcome Fred to our Board, and honored that he will bring to Bluejay his distinguished business background, leadership experience with world class medical institutions, and an ethical compass displayed across the humanitarian causes he champions", said Douglas Wurth, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Zeidman, a resident of Texas, a prominent business and civic leader is Chairman of WoodRock & Co., an investment banking service business and serves as Chairman and CEO of Good Works Acquisition Corp. and Chairman of Good Works Acquisition Corp. II. both publicly held SPACs. Mr. Zeidman served as Chairman of Gordian Group LLC, a U.S. investment bank, and as Chairman Emeritus of the United States Holocaust Memorial Council from 2002-2010, an appointment by President George W. Bush. Mr. Zeidman also is Chairman Emeritus of the University of Texas Health Science System Houston. He is formerly National Chairman of the Development Corp of Israel Campaign (Israel Bonds) and served on the Board of the National World War II Museum.

Over the course of his distinguished 50-year career, Mr. Zeidman has been involved in numerous high-profile organizations. He was the former CEO, President and Chairman of Seitel, Inc., a Houston-based onshore seismic data provider where he was instrumental in the successful turnaround of the Company. He served as lead Director of Straight Path Communications, Inc. until its sale to Verizon in 2018. A Director of REMA a division of NRG Corp. He also serves on the board of Prosperity Bank and was formerly Restructuring Officer of TransMeridian Exploration Inc. and Chief Bankruptcy Trustee of AremisSoft Corp. He held the post of Chairman of the Board and CEO of Unibar Corporation, the largest domestic independent drilling fluids company, until its sale to Anchor Drilling Fluids in 1992.

About the Company:

BlueJay Diagnostics, Inc. develops, manufacture and markets innovative and minimally invasive diagnostic products. Bluejay's tests are 'Near-Patient-Care', providing laboratory quality results and enabling access to affordable, time-sensitive, and life-saving decision for treatments within 20 minutes from 'Sample-To-Result'. Headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, the company conducts business from its main office in Acton.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that the Company believes are "forward-looking statements." These statements relate to the Company's financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance or business. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, as they are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and performance in future periods may be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this release. Many factors may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements, including without limitation, inaccurate assumptions, competitive actions in the marketplace and adverse actions of Governmental, Food and Drug Administration and other third-party payors. In addition, this presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or contain all information that you may desire in considering an investment in Bluejay. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future results or events, and one should avoid placing undue reliance on such statements. Except as otherwise indicated, this presentation speaks as of the date indicated above. Bluejay undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements found herein to reflect any changes in the Company's expectations of results or any change in events.

Contact:

Tara O'Leary

tara.oleary@bluejaydx.com

SOURCE Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc.