Appointment of an External Member to Bank Negara Malaysia's Monetary Policy Committee Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 on Tuesday, 11 January 2022

11 Jan 2022

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Lim Chee Sing as an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The appointment is for a two-year term, effective 1 January 2022.

Encik Lim Chee Sing

From 2013 until 2017, Mr. Lim served as the Executive Director and Chairman of RHB Research Institute Sdn Bhd. He was also the Group Chief Economist of the RHB Banking Group and an equity market strategist for the Malaysian market for RHB Research Institute. An economist by training, he began his career with BNM in 1981, where he worked for close to eleven years. He then joined RHB Research Institute as its regional economist and subsequently promoted to the Head of Research. Mr. Lim holds an MBA and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Malaya.

BNM also wishes to announce that Dato' Dr. Gan Wee Beng will step down from his current position as external member of the MPC on 1 April 2022. He has been on the MPC since 1 April 2019.

Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said, "I would like to welcome Mr. Lim to the MPC who brings with him a wealth of expertise and experiences. I would also like to express my utmost appreciation to Dato' Dr. Gan for his contributions to the Bank's monetary policy formulation over the last three years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

About the MPC

Under the Central Bank of Malaysia Act 2009 (CBA), the MPC is responsible for formulating monetary policy and deciding on policies for the conduct of monetary policy operations. The CBA also sets out the process for appointing members to the MPC.

Members of the MPC: