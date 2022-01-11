Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Appointment of an External Member to Bank Negara Malaysia's Monetary Policy Committee

01/11/2022 | 02:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Appointment of an External Member to Bank Negara Malaysia's Monetary Policy Committee Embargo : For immediate release Not for publication or broadcast before 1500 on Tuesday, 11 January 2022
11 Jan 2022

Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Lim Chee Sing as an external member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). The appointment is for a two-year term, effective 1 January 2022.

Encik Lim Chee Sing

From 2013 until 2017, Mr. Lim served as the Executive Director and Chairman of RHB Research Institute Sdn Bhd. He was also the Group Chief Economist of the RHB Banking Group and an equity market strategist for the Malaysian market for RHB Research Institute. An economist by training, he began his career with BNM in 1981, where he worked for close to eleven years. He then joined RHB Research Institute as its regional economist and subsequently promoted to the Head of Research. Mr. Lim holds an MBA and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from the University of Malaya.

BNM also wishes to announce that Dato' Dr. Gan Wee Beng will step down from his current position as external member of the MPC on 1 April 2022. He has been on the MPC since 1 April 2019.

Bank Negara Malaysia Governor Tan Sri Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus said, "I would like to welcome Mr. Lim to the MPC who brings with him a wealth of expertise and experiences. I would also like to express my utmost appreciation to Dato' Dr. Gan for his contributions to the Bank's monetary policy formulation over the last three years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours."

About the MPC

Under the Central Bank of Malaysia Act 2009 (CBA), the MPC is responsible for formulating monetary policy and deciding on policies for the conduct of monetary policy operations. The CBA also sets out the process for appointing members to the MPC.

Members of the MPC:

  1. Governor Nor Shamsiah Mohd Yunus
  2. Deputy Governor Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour
  3. Deputy Governor Jessica Chew Cheng Lian
  4. Deputy Governor Marzunisham Omar
  5. Assistant Governor Norzila Abdul Aziz
  6. Assistant Governor Dr. Norhana Endut
  7. Dato' Dr. Gan Wee Beng (member until 1 April 2022)
  8. Nor Zahidi Alias
  9. Lim Chee Sing

Bank Negara Malaysia
11 January 2022

© Bank Negara Malaysia, 2022. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Malaysia published this content on 11 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2022 07:17:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Latest news "Companies"
02:23aVolkswagen aims to double electric car sales in China this year after missing targets
RE
02:22aUK's Darktrace ups 2022 growth forecast on strong cyber demand
RE
02:20aBritain to study prices and competition in financial data
RE
02:18aABN AMRO BANK N : Sustainable Impact Fund invests in INNAX
PU
02:18aIMMOBEL : lance Immobel Capital Partners sous la direction de Duncan Owen
PU
02:18aRATHBONES : Funds under management and administration update and notice of results
PU
02:18aNATIONAL FERTILIZERS : Repairs to Anti-Corrosive Treatments in Factory area.
PU
02:18aNEDAP N : iD Cloud selected by Carter's to optimize omnichannel
PU
02:18aDOOSAN : Heavy Pursues Expansion of Digital Business
PU
02:18aAppointment of an External Member to Bank Negara Malaysia's Monetary Policy Committee
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple submits plans to allow alternative payment systems in S.Korea - r..
2North Korea launches 'more advanced' missile less than week after hyper..
3U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' warning for Canada
4Nokia expects to exceed 2021 financial guidance and provides operating ..
5PGS ASA: Q4 2021 Update

HOT NEWS