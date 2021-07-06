Appraisal Review: How CRE Will Recover After A Property Valuation Tornado

When the Covid-19 pandemic began in March 2020, Trepp and the commercial real estate market at large saw virtually immediate challenges hit the market, and the debate surrounding the future of those spaces has been ongoing since.

Trepp recently hosted a Community Call, 'Appraisal Review: Valuation in a Post-Pandemic World' featuring industry experts led by our Head of Advisory Services, Lonnie Hendry. Panelists included Constantine 'Tino' Korologos, Clinical Assistant Professor of Real Estate, Faculty Director, Hirsh Fellows, New York University, Stacy Stack-Rudolph, Founding Principal, Stacked Solutions, and Jeremy Walling, MAI, MRICS, Executive Vice President, Valuation & Advisory Services, Colliers International.

The team of experts discussed how the pandemic and federal stimulus efforts have affected property valuations, and what adjustments appraisers and other valuation professionals will need to make going forward to accurately assess the market.



A Look at the Last Year

During the call, Lonnie Hendry highlighted the trends we have seen in the market from January 2020 to December 2020 to today.



In January 2020, about 11% of loans in Trepp's dataset were on lender watchlists. While this does not necessarily mean there are substantive issues with a property identified on this list, there is something going on with the property that is causing concern or raising red flags. Some of these concerns could be occupancy levels, debt service coverage ratio (DSCR), or any other number of issues that give pause to lenders. Historically, the watchlist rate has floated somewhere in the 8-11% range. By December 2020, the watchlist number essentially doubled, coming in at almost 22%, with market uncertainty showing definite distress.



Fast forward to the end of June 2021 and the watchlist number was still at around 27%, which shows the continuing uncertainty and the tenterhooks that the market hangs on when looking to the future performance of CRE properties.



Distress By Property Type

Over the past year, the Trepp team discussedthe dramatic increase in delinquency and special servicing ratesseen throughout the pandemic, highlighting the most notable sectors to be hit, lodging and retail. The panelists further emphasized this fact.



Hotel delinquencieswere up over 20% in December and still linger at high levels, coming in at 14.27% in June 2021. Retail hiked to about 13% in December 2020 and is at 10.71% as of June 2021.

Those areas of the market that have seen the most distress have also faced the most dramatic change in property valuations. While distress has been seen primarily in the hospitality industries, there is also a lack of clarity among borrowers which makes the current situation even more complicated.



So, what do these valuation numbers mean? Will they continue or will we see further changes?

As Stacey highlighted, the pandemic accelerated some trends seen in both the retail and the office market. In the hospitality industry, however, with spaces such as large convention hotels, business went from high occupancy levels all the way down to zero occupancy and the predictions for the future of those markets hung in the balance.



When we get to these environments, as Jeremy Walling detailed, valuations must be painted with less of a broad stroke, to truly understand the demand for an asset and what the demand will be going forward.

These current and future demands are more contested and open for debate now than in a normal market, so you must drill down and look at each asset on its own, and understand some spaces will take longer to play out.

As Constantine highlights, when we look at numbers showing average appraisal reductions, we think we have seen all market behaviors, but those show only those spaces where appraisal reductions were ordered. That does not necessarily mean that other properties had zero reductions nor that they all had these averages, but that nuance has not necessarily worked its way through the system yet. So, when you try to consider the way the market is today and the expectations people will have in ten years, you add uncertainty.

Has Market Confidence Returned?

The panel of experts agreed that while there have been more transactions in the past few months, the market is certainly not back to 'normal' yet. There is a lot to unpack in all areas of the market, and that includes looking into whether aid from the Federal Governmenthas avoided or postponed prolonged distress... whether the 'tornado' has pulled out of the middle of town and will continue or if it will come back.

Government aid certainly avoided some distress early on in the market crisis, even if, as discussed, it was just to help stop the fear and avoid panic in uncertain times. But, as Jeremy highlighted, there will always be unintended consequences when something of such magnitude goes through the system, so those involved need to maintain a watchful eye on those markets that have seen extreme distress as well as those that have seen minimal impact so far.

The team expects to see more transaction activity in the market given the volume of capital sitting on the sidelines and looking at deals. The belief is that as we continue into the second half of 2021, more clarity will return from a sales transaction perspective.

Is the Current Market Sustainable?

Because there are still opposing forces in the market and some reversion risk potential down the road, there is not a complete answer to the sustainability of property valuations. However, there is a ton of capital on the sidelines and that capital continues to have an opposing force on where pricing is today.

Investors want a return on and return from their money so they can accurately price the risk so they can get the yield they desire. But, when you do not know, which we don't right now, the long-term effect of Covid on Cap rates, how ESG, eviction moratoriums, and other government regulationsare going to have an impact in the future, how do you price for these considerations?



Stacey highlights that when studying these assets, it is crucial to look at what the history was like before the pandemic to understand how long certain government regulations will continue and what an operator is doing to change the constraints. This has to be done on a breakdown level, looking at each asset and each market as its own merits and truly understand what is driving demand for a specific asset and what is driving demand for that space.

