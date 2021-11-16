Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Appraise Solar Homes Easily & Accurately With Pearl Certification's New Equity Calculator Tool for Appraisers

11/16/2021 | 10:46am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pearl Certification, a national provider of third-party certifications for high-performing homes, recently launched the Pearl Equity Calculator to help U.S. homeowners realize the proper return on investment (ROI) for their home solar installations. 

While some studies have shown that solar can add up to $4-$5/watt, or 4% to the value of a home, many homeowners are not seeing those returns when they actually sell their homes. The Pearl Equity Calculator helps to solve this problem by equipping homeowners, contractors, and appraisers with the resources they need to accurately capture the value of residential photovoltaic (PV) systems. 

"In the vast majority of sales, the homeowner provides no information about their rooftop solar," LeBaron said. "As a result, appraisers have no basis for recognizing its value in the appraisal. To address this pain point, we've created a special version of the Pearl Equity Calculator tool exclusively for appraisers. It's free, easy-to-use, and provides an accurate assessment based on certified data from trusted sources." 

Industry professionals are already expressing excitement about the power of Pearl's Equity Calculator to support an industry-accepted valuation methodology for residential solar. "Pearl is the market leader in high-performance home metrics," said Woody Fincham, SRA, AI-RRS, ASA, RAA. "Knowing that Pearl has now created a Solar PV Calculator to assist appraisers and others in understanding the value of an owned solar system is wonderful news."  

The Pearl Equity Calculator is the industry's first tool to automatically calculate discounted cash flows of certified contractor installations for the purposes of home valuation. Here's how it works:

  1. Sign Up For Free — The Pearl Equity Calculator is free for all licensed appraisers. Creating an account is quick and easy, and automatically provides a central place to house all high-performing home appraisals.
  2. Enter Solar Data — With auto-population and simplified data entry, it only takes a few minutes to complete a valuation for a solar installation.
  3. Receive Discounted Cash Flow — The Pearl Equity Calculator will return the discounted cash flow along with all the supporting documentation to use in the appraisal of a high-performing home with solar.

For more information and to sign up to use the free Pearl Equity Calculator for Appraisers, please visit pearlcalculator.com/appraiser-signup

About Pearl Certification

Pearl Certification is a national firm that provides third-party certification of high-performing homes: homes with "performance assets" that make them healthy, safe, comfortable, energy and water-efficient. Pearl Certification was accepted into the prestigious National Association of Realtors Reach Accelerator program in 2017. For more information, visit pearlcertification.com.

Media Contact
Lindsay Bachman
Communications Director
(412) 443-2996

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Featured Image for Pearl Certification

Featured Image for Pearl Certification

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:58aStrong sales, profit for Walmart on cusp of holiday season
AQ
10:58aPCT LTD and Nano Gas Technologies Announce New Patent-Pending Technology Set to Change the Oil and Gas Industry
BU
10:57aDISCOVERY : Advertising sales announces new suite of streaming advertising products
PU
10:57aTO THE LIMIT AND BEYOND : Audi tests again for the Dakar Rally in Morocco
PU
10:57aPOPULAR : Declares a Cash Dividend of $0.45 per Common Share - Form 8-K
PU
10:57aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 74 Notification from a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities received pursuant to Art. 19(1) of the MAR
PU
10:57aCYFROWY POLSAT S A : Obtaining by the Management Board of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. of preliminary information about the number of shares of Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. being the subject of sale offers submitted in response to the tender offer for the sale of shares in Cyfrowy Polsat S.A.
PU
10:57aSpeech of the Head of the Joint Coordination Committee of the Russian Federation, Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev at a joint meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee of Syria and Russia
PU
10:57aCORPORATE PRESENTATION : November 2021
PU
10:57aNOVEMBER 15, 2021 : Dividend and Income Fund Releases Updated Top Ten Security Holdings and Leverage Analysis
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prosus sees H1 earnings per share up 400% on Tencent stake sale
2Tesla's shares extend selloff after Musk tweets
3Buffett's Berkshire cuts U.S. drugmaker stakes, invests in drug royalty..
4BOUYGUES: NINE-MONTH 2021 RESULTS
5Vodafone Group 1st Half Pretax Profit Fell; Raises Fiscal Year Guidance

HOT NEWS