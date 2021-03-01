Appreciation to ORLEN Group for its purposeful social activities in Lithuania

ORLEN Group willingly contributes to social and cultural activities in Lithuania, also promotes the initiatives by local citizens. Public Company ORLEN Lietuva provided support for construction of the Children Department of the Blessed Rev. Michael Sopocko Hospice in Vilnius. The Company also demonstrates continuous cooperation in developing significant cultural and educational projects implemented by the House of Polish Culture in Vilnius. To mark this, a plaque dedicated to the regular partner of the House of Polish Culture - AB ORLEN Lietuva was unveiled on 24 February of the current year at the House of Culture.

'ORLEN Group manages the only in the Baltic States crude oil refinery. The Refinery is one the largest Lithuanian companies and regional employers, which imposes certain duties and responsibilities. For this reason, the Company's investments into business and its development are always associated with social aspects. The best example is our support to the construction of the Children Department of Vilnius Hospice run by Sister Michaela Rak. Her dedication, persistence, and willingness to help others inspires us and makes us engaged. We consider our decision to support the Hospice, as well as other significant social and cultural initiatives in Lithuania to be our long-lasting commitment', says PKN ORLEN President of Management Board Daniel Obajtek. ORLEN Group entities operating in Lithuania provide active support to the Blessed Rev. Michael Sopocko Hospice, which renders urgent medical aid both to adults and children. The financial support from AB ORLEN Lietuva for the construction of Children Department and Adult Hospice in the period of three years comprises almost 660 thous. EUR. The Hospice, which is located next to the Church of the Sacred Heart of Jesus in Vilnius, is also sponsored by AB ORLEN Baltics Retail. The company has provided 20 thous. EUR financial support; it also supports the operation of the Hospice by financing for its acquired fuels.

AB ORLEN Lietuva is also a partner to the House of Polish Culture, which organizes many cultural and educational campaigns intended for the Polish people residing in Lithuania. Together with the House of Polish Culture, the Company is implementing a project - Vilnius Business Academy. The project provides the Academy's students with the possibility to acquire practical skills, easier integration with the labour market, better understanding of the business specifics of AB ORLEN Lietuva. The support to the House of Polish Culture amounts to 25 thous. EUR yearly.

ORLEN Group takes active actions to prevent COVID-19 spread too. Last year, nearly 6 tons of personal protection equipment (safety masks, visors, overalls) reached AB ORLEN Lietuva from Poland. 1 million face masks, also other personal protection equipment was handed over to four support recipients, namely: Health Emergency Situations Centre of the Ministry of Health, Šalčininkai District Municipality Hospital, Mažeikiai District Municipality, and the Blessed Rev. Michael Sopocko Hospice.