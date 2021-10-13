Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Approach Raises $1.5 Million for Complete Gym Management System

10/13/2021 | 10:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seed round led by Crux Collective provides capital to introduce new software for climbing gyms, yoga studios and fitness centers

Approach, a complete gym management solution for climbing gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios, announced today it has secured $1.5 million in seed funding led by Crux Collective. Approach also participated in the Kansas Angel Investor Tax Credit Program to support its seed round. The company has raised $1.8 million to date.

Approach’s software empowers gyms with essential tools to automate and scale operations while supporting growing membership bases. Approach’s system combines business intelligence, membership management, integrated digital waivers and point-of-sale (POS) software with inventory management into one, complete management platform. The funds will enable the company to expand Approach across North America, Australia and Europe and enhance its product features.

“Many gym owners can get bogged down with countless operational tasks and processes that keep them from engaging with their members and building scalable gym experiences,” said Andrew Potter, founding partner of Approach. “The industry deserves an all-in-one solution for gym management purpose-built by current owners and operators. Approach makes time-intensive tasks a breeze and opens up new possibilities for gym owners to engage with members while driving new revenue streams.”

Leading Approach’s seed round is Crux Collective, an investment company helmed by the founding team of Crux Climbing Center. Crux Climbing Center’s two facilities in Austin, Texas will onboard this year to Approach’s platform. Long Beach Rising, a California-based climbing gym backed by Crux Collective, Session Climbing, a Santa Rosa, California-based climbing gym owned by Kevin Jorgeson and Mike Shaffer, as well as more than 60 other gyms are also leveraging Approach’s platform.

“The POS system is the lifeblood of a well-run facility,” said Kevin Goradia, CEO and co-founder of Crux Collective and Crux Climbing Center. “In the five years since launching Crux in Austin, we’ve demoed, implemented and cycled through numerous gym management systems. After opening our second location and with a third under development, we knew it was time to invest in the future of our gym’s operations. We believe Approach is that future. We share a collective mission with Andrew and his team to empower independent gym owners to improve and grow their businesses. Crux Collective is proud to support technology that will give gym owners a competitive edge for years to come.”

Approach is now onboarding climbing gyms, yoga studios and fitness centers like CrossFit and ninja training facilities. For more information, visit approach.app.

About Approach

Approach is a complete gym management software with purpose-built client relationship management and point-of-sale applications for the fitness industry. The company’s mission is to serve communities by creating business solutions through technology, improving business processes and giving companies the tools they need to scale. Approach was founded in 2017 by friends Andrew Potter, a climbing gym owner, and Luke Lim, a software engineer, alongside Sardius Media after identifying a critical need for innovation across the industry. To learn more about Approach, visit approach.app.

About Crux Collective

Crux Collective provides business resources to locally-owned and operated climbing gyms seeking capital, operational support, and marketing and branding insights. The Collective exists to empower local climbing gym owners to sustain and prosper in their communities without compromising their gyms’ unique identity. The Collective was founded by Kevin Goradia, Grace Nicholas and Alejandro Navarro, the executive team who grew Crux Climbing Center into a multi-location, multi-million dollar climbing gym in Austin, Texas, in just four years. For more information visit crux-collective.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:08aBASIL STREET : Announces Partnership with Automated Retail Company Prepango to Bring Innovative Automated Pizza Kitchens to Major Airports Nationwide
PR
10:08aExperienced Medical Market Research Sales Leader Greg Borden Joins MedSurvey as VP, Business Development
BU
10:07aFood, rents boost U.S. consumer inflation in September
RE
10:07aTANTALEX RESOURCES : Signs Definitive Agreement with Minor for Expanded Resource Area in Manono
AQ
10:07aWendy's Launches New Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee To Encourage Fans To Ditch Dud Spuds At Competitors
PR
10:06aU.S. markets regulator faces new lawsuit over proxy advisers
RE
10:06aMULTICHOICE : M-Net Renews Big Brother Mzansi for Another Season
AQ
10:06aChocolate Isn't the Only Scary Thing Threatening Your Pet This Halloween
PR
10:06aComedy Collectibles Startup Jambb Raises $3.5M Seed Round Co-Led by Arrington Capital and Animoca Brands
BU
10:05aTechnology, mining stocks lift TSX; energy shares slide
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Earnings boost stocks as markets brace for U.S. inflation data
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
3Volkswagen CEO warns shift to electric vehicles could cost 30,000 jobs ..
4Chinese property firms suffer fresh downgrades amid Evergrande crisis
5Billionaire Alibaba founder Jack Ma reappears in Hong Kong - sources

HOT NEWS