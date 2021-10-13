Approach Raises $1.5 Million for Complete Gym Management System

Seed round led by Crux Collective provides capital to introduce new software for climbing gyms, yoga studios and fitness centers

Approach, a complete gym management solution for climbing gyms, fitness centers and yoga studios, announced today it has secured $1.5 million in seed funding led by Crux Collective. Approach also participated in the Kansas Angel Investor Tax Credit Program to support its seed round. The company has raised $1.8 million to date.

Approach’s software empowers gyms with essential tools to automate and scale operations while supporting growing membership bases. Approach’s system combines business intelligence, membership management, integrated digital waivers and point-of-sale (POS) software with inventory management into one, complete management platform. The funds will enable the company to expand Approach across North America, Australia and Europe and enhance its product features.

“Many gym owners can get bogged down with countless operational tasks and processes that keep them from engaging with their members and building scalable gym experiences,” said Andrew Potter, founding partner of Approach. “The industry deserves an all-in-one solution for gym management purpose-built by current owners and operators. Approach makes time-intensive tasks a breeze and opens up new possibilities for gym owners to engage with members while driving new revenue streams.”

Leading Approach’s seed round is Crux Collective, an investment company helmed by the founding team of Crux Climbing Center. Crux Climbing Center’s two facilities in Austin, Texas will onboard this year to Approach’s platform. Long Beach Rising, a California-based climbing gym backed by Crux Collective, Session Climbing, a Santa Rosa, California-based climbing gym owned by Kevin Jorgeson and Mike Shaffer, as well as more than 60 other gyms are also leveraging Approach’s platform.

“The POS system is the lifeblood of a well-run facility,” said Kevin Goradia, CEO and co-founder of Crux Collective and Crux Climbing Center. “In the five years since launching Crux in Austin, we’ve demoed, implemented and cycled through numerous gym management systems. After opening our second location and with a third under development, we knew it was time to invest in the future of our gym’s operations. We believe Approach is that future. We share a collective mission with Andrew and his team to empower independent gym owners to improve and grow their businesses. Crux Collective is proud to support technology that will give gym owners a competitive edge for years to come.”

Approach is now onboarding climbing gyms, yoga studios and fitness centers like CrossFit and ninja training facilities. For more information, visit approach.app.

About Approach

Approach is a complete gym management software with purpose-built client relationship management and point-of-sale applications for the fitness industry. The company’s mission is to serve communities by creating business solutions through technology, improving business processes and giving companies the tools they need to scale. Approach was founded in 2017 by friends Andrew Potter, a climbing gym owner, and Luke Lim, a software engineer, alongside Sardius Media after identifying a critical need for innovation across the industry. To learn more about Approach, visit approach.app.

About Crux Collective

Crux Collective provides business resources to locally-owned and operated climbing gyms seeking capital, operational support, and marketing and branding insights. The Collective exists to empower local climbing gym owners to sustain and prosper in their communities without compromising their gyms’ unique identity. The Collective was founded by Kevin Goradia, Grace Nicholas and Alejandro Navarro, the executive team who grew Crux Climbing Center into a multi-location, multi-million dollar climbing gym in Austin, Texas, in just four years. For more information visit crux-collective.com.

