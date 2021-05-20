Approved Estimates for FY 2021/2022

BELIZE ESTIMATES

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2021/2022

CLASSICATION OF ITEMS OF RECURRENT EXPENDITURE

30 PERSONAL EMOLUMENTS

1 Salaries Basic salary of all persons employed under permanent establishment

including officers employed on contractual basis, and re-employed

pensioners

2 Allowances Payment of reimbursement provided to officers for expense incurred in

discharging the duties of their office

All allowances paid in relation to salaries above i.e. Acting; Responsibility;

On Call allowance; Duty allowance; Inducement allowance; Marriage

allowance; Leave allowance; Living Out allowance; and allowance in lieu of

time off

Payment of Acting and Responsibility allowance as approved by the Public

Service Commission

3 Wages (Unestablished Staff) Wages are fixed regular payments allotted to un-established, temporary and

casual staff, not directly connected with any specified project irrespective of

daily, weekly, fortnightly or monthly paid wages

4 Social Security Contributions to social security are paid directly or deducted from

employee's salaries and wages and transferred on their behalf

Employer's contribution for established, non established, casual and daily

paid Social Security payments in respect of employees connected with a

specific project are to be met from the project funds

5 Honorarium An honorarium of a maximum of $300 as "one off" payment for extra-

ordinary duties performed. Honoraria in excess of $ 300 must be approved

by the Financial Secretary

6 Ex-gratia Payment to Staff Money paid when there is no obligation over and above the pension benefits

of a retired employee

7 Overtime Provided where the nature of the work is such that it must be done beyond

normal working hours. This includes weekends and public and bank holidays

31 TRAVEL AND SUBSISTENCE

1 Transport Allowance (Motor Vehicle Maintenance Maintenance allowance at the prescribed rate paid to Officers for the use of

Allowance & Bicycle Allowance) their personal transportation on a regular basis to carry out the duties of

their office

2 Mileage Allowance Paid to officers who use their private motor vehicle or motorcycle on

approved official travel away from their station

3 Subsistence Allowance Normal subsistence allowance payable in respect of established, un-

established and casual workers on official duty

4 Foreign Travel Airfare, per diem, accommodation and other costs associated with official

travel abroad

5 Other Travel Expenses Includes payment for passages (bus, plane, boat); taxi fares; hotel

accommodation for established and un-established staff, associated with

official travel within the country

40 MATERIAL AND SUPPLIES

1 Office Supplies Includes stationery, printing supplies for production and other supplies for