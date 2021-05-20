Approved Estimates for FY 2021/2022

|
BELIZE ESTIMATES
FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2021/2022
CLASSICATION OF ITEMS OF RECURRENT EXPENDITURE
30 PERSONAL EMOLUMENTS
1
Salaries
Basic salary of all persons employed under permanent establishment
including officers employed on contractual basis, and re-employed
pensioners
2
Allowances
Payment of reimbursement provided to officers for expense incurred in
discharging the duties of their office
All allowances paid in relation to salaries above i.e. Acting; Responsibility;
On Call allowance; Duty allowance; Inducement allowance; Marriage
allowance; Leave allowance; Living Out allowance; and allowance in lieu of
time off
Payment of Acting and Responsibility allowance as approved by the Public
Service Commission
3
Wages (Unestablished Staff)
Wages are fixed regular payments allotted to un-established, temporary and
casual staff, not directly connected with any specified project irrespective of
daily, weekly, fortnightly or monthly paid wages
4
Social Security
Contributions to social security are paid directly or deducted from
employee's salaries and wages and transferred on their behalf
Employer's contribution for established, non established, casual and daily
paid Social Security payments in respect of employees connected with a
specific project are to be met from the project funds
5
Honorarium
An honorarium of a maximum of $300 as "one off" payment for extra-
ordinary duties performed. Honoraria in excess of $ 300 must be approved
by the Financial Secretary
6
Ex-gratia Payment to Staff
Money paid when there is no obligation over and above the pension benefits
of a retired employee
7
Overtime
Provided where the nature of the work is such that it must be done beyond
normal working hours. This includes weekends and public and bank holidays
31 TRAVEL AND SUBSISTENCE
1
Transport Allowance (Motor Vehicle Maintenance
Maintenance allowance at the prescribed rate paid to Officers for the use of
Allowance & Bicycle Allowance)
their personal transportation on a regular basis to carry out the duties of
their office
2
Mileage Allowance
Paid to officers who use their private motor vehicle or motorcycle on
approved official travel away from their station
3
Subsistence Allowance
Normal subsistence allowance payable in respect of established, un-
established and casual workers on official duty
4
Foreign Travel
Airfare, per diem, accommodation and other costs associated with official
travel abroad
5
Other Travel Expenses
Includes payment for passages (bus, plane, boat); taxi fares; hotel
accommodation for established and un-established staff, associated with
official travel within the country
40 MATERIAL AND SUPPLIES
1
Office Supplies
Includes stationery, printing supplies for production and other supplies for
general office use