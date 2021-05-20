Log in
Approved Estimates for FY 2021/2022

05/20/2021 | 05:47pm EDT
BELIZE

APPROVED

ESTIMATES OF REVENUE

AND

EXPENDITURE

FOR

FISCAL YEAR 2021/2022

AS APPROVED BY THE HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

ON APRIL 23, 2021

AND BY THE SENATE ON APRIL 28, 2021

TABLE OF CONTENTS

DESCRIPTION

PAGE

CLASSIFICATION OF ITEMS OF RECCURRENT EXPENDITURE

1

-

3

ACCOUNTING OFFICERS CONTROLLING VOTES

4

SUMMARY OF RECURRENT & CAPITAL BUDGETS

5

-

6

RECURRENT ESTIMATES - RECURRENT REVENUE

SUMMARY OF RECEIPTS

7

-

8

SUMMARY OF RECURRENT REVENUE

9

-

10

RECURRENT REVENUE

11

-

14

RECURRENT ESTIMATES - RECURRENT EXPENDITURE

SUMMARY OF RECURRENT EXPENDITURE

15

-

16

SUMMARY OF RECURRENT EXPENDITURE BY PROGRAMME

17

-

19

11

OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR GENERAL

20

-

24

12

JUDICIARY

25

-

31

13

LEGISLATURE

32

-

40

14

MINISTRY OF PUBLIC SERVICE, CONSTITUTIONAL AND POLITICAL REFORM

41

-

52

15

DIRECTOR OF PUBLIC PROSECUTIONS

53

-

55

16

OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR GENERAL

56

-

58

17

OFFICE OF THE PRIME MINISTER

59

-

70

18

MINISTRY OF FINANCE

71

-

95

19

MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND WELLNESS

96

-

107

20

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, FOREIGN TRADE AND IMMIGRATION

108

-

117

21

MINISTRY OF EDUCATION, CULTURE, SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY

118

-

134

22

MINISTRY AGRICULTURE, FOOD SECURITY AND ENTERPRISE

135

-

149

23

MINISTRY NATURAL RESOURCES, PETROLEUM AND MINING

150

-

165

25

MINISTRY OF TOURISM AND DIASPORA RELATIONS

166

-

171

26

MINISTRY OF SUSTAINABLE DEVELOPMENT, CLIMATE CHANGE AND DISASTER RISK

172

-

188

MANAGEMENT

27

MINISTRY OF HUMAN DEVELOPMENT, FAMILIES AND INDIGENOUS PEOPLES' AFFAIRS

189

-

198

28

MINISTRY OF PUBLIC UTILITIES AND LOGISTICS

199

-

207

29

MINISTRY OF INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND HOUSING

208

-

218

30

MINISTRY OF HOME AFFAIRS AND NEW GROWTH INDUSTRIES

219

-

229

31

ATTORNEY GENERAL'S MINISTRY

230

-

237

32

MINISTRY OF ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND INVESTMENT

238

-

245

34

MINISTRY OF YOUTH, SPORTS AND E-GOVERNANCE

246

-

254

35

MINISTRY OF RURAL TRANSFORMATION, COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT, LABOUR AND LOCAL

255

-

265

GOVERNMENT

36

MINISTRY OF THE BLUE ECONOMY AND CIVIL AVIATION

266

-

273

38

MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENCE AND BORDER SECURITY

274

-

280

SUMMARIES OF RECURRENT EXPENDITURE BY LINE ITEM

281

-

283

CAPITAL REVENUE, LOANS AND GRANTS

284

-

285

CAPITAL II EXPENDITURE

SUMMARY OF CAPITAL II EXPENDITURE

286

-

287

CAPITAL II EXPENDITURE

288

-

302

CAPITAL III EXPENDITURE

SUMMARY OF CAPITAL III EXPENDITURE

303

-

304

CAPITAL III EXPENDITURE

305

-

310

CAPITAL TRANSFER AND NET LENDING

CAPITAL TRANSFER & NET LENDING

311

-

312

APPENDICES

APPENDIX A: OFFICIAL CHARITIES FUND

314

-

315

APPENDIX B: PUBLIC DEBT SERVICE

316

-

323

APPENDIX C: OCCUPATIONAL CATEGORIES

324

-

330

APPENDIX D: RATES OF REVENUE

331

-

343

APPENDIX E: MINISTRY, PROGRAMME, COST CENTRE

344

-

349

BELIZE ESTIMATES

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2021/2022

CLASSICATION OF ITEMS OF RECURRENT EXPENDITURE

30 PERSONAL EMOLUMENTS

1

Salaries

Basic salary of all persons employed under permanent establishment

including officers employed on contractual basis, and re-employed

pensioners

2

Allowances

Payment of reimbursement provided to officers for expense incurred in

discharging the duties of their office

All allowances paid in relation to salaries above i.e. Acting; Responsibility;

On Call allowance; Duty allowance; Inducement allowance; Marriage

allowance; Leave allowance; Living Out allowance; and allowance in lieu of

time off

Payment of Acting and Responsibility allowance as approved by the Public

Service Commission

3

Wages (Unestablished Staff)

Wages are fixed regular payments allotted to un-established, temporary and

casual staff, not directly connected with any specified project irrespective of

daily, weekly, fortnightly or monthly paid wages

4

Social Security

Contributions to social security are paid directly or deducted from

employee's salaries and wages and transferred on their behalf

Employer's contribution for established, non established, casual and daily

paid Social Security payments in respect of employees connected with a

specific project are to be met from the project funds

5

Honorarium

An honorarium of a maximum of $300 as "one off" payment for extra-

ordinary duties performed. Honoraria in excess of $ 300 must be approved

by the Financial Secretary

6

Ex-gratia Payment to Staff

Money paid when there is no obligation over and above the pension benefits

of a retired employee

7

Overtime

Provided where the nature of the work is such that it must be done beyond

normal working hours. This includes weekends and public and bank holidays

31 TRAVEL AND SUBSISTENCE

1

Transport Allowance (Motor Vehicle Maintenance

Maintenance allowance at the prescribed rate paid to Officers for the use of

Allowance & Bicycle Allowance)

their personal transportation on a regular basis to carry out the duties of

their office

2

Mileage Allowance

Paid to officers who use their private motor vehicle or motorcycle on

approved official travel away from their station

3

Subsistence Allowance

Normal subsistence allowance payable in respect of established, un-

established and casual workers on official duty

4

Foreign Travel

Airfare, per diem, accommodation and other costs associated with official

travel abroad

5

Other Travel Expenses

Includes payment for passages (bus, plane, boat); taxi fares; hotel

accommodation for established and un-established staff, associated with

official travel within the country

40 MATERIAL AND SUPPLIES

1

Office Supplies

Includes stationery, printing supplies for production and other supplies for

general office use

  • Books & Periodicals

3

Medical Supplies

Purchase of medical supplies by Ministry of Health and for first aid kits etc.,

service wide

  • Uniforms

5

Household Sundries

Includes linen, bedding, cutlery, kitchen and tableware, cleaning supplies

etc

6

Food

Payment for food, food stuff and food assistance

  • Spraying Supplies

8

Spares (Farm Machinery and Equipment)

For the purchase of spares for farm machinery and farm equipment only

9

Animal Feed

10

Animal Pasture

Purchase of seeds, chemicals and other pasture supplies

  1. Production Supplies
  2. School Supplies
  3. Building/Construction Supplies
  4. Computer Supplies

15 Other Office Equipment

For the purchase of office equipment providing individual costs does not

exceed $5000.00. More expensive items are to be provided for under

Capital Expenditure

  1. Laboratory Supplies
  2. Test Equipment
  3. Insurance: Buildings
  4. Insurance: Machinery & Equipment
  5. Insurance: Motor Vehicles
  6. Insurance: Computers
  7. Insurance: Other
  8. Printing Services
  9. Food Leave Supplies
  10. Licensing Supplies
  11. Miscellaneous
  12. Clothing and sundries for persons in institutions
  13. Blank Passports
  14. Medical Attention
  15. Postal Mails_Parcel Supplies

1

BELIZE ESTIMATES

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2021/2022

CLASSICATION OF ITEMS OF RECURRENT EXPENDITURE

41 OPERATING COSTS

  • Fuel
  • Advertising
  • Miscellaneous
  • School Transportation
  • Building/Construction Costs
    6 Mail Delivery
    7 Office Cleaning
    8 Garbage Disposal
    9 Conferences and Workshops
  1. Legal & Professional Fees
  2. Payment of Commission for Financial Services
  3. Arms & Ammunition
  4. Radios
  5. Esplosive Ordinance Disposal
  6. Public Order Management
  7. Special Assignment Group
  8. Rotary OPS
  9. Band
  10. Youth Challenge
  11. Apprenticeship
  12. Summer Camp
  13. Protocol Matters
  14. Belize Public Service Awards
  15. Public Service Modernization Initiative
  16. Payment of Royalties
  17. Board and Committee Meetings

42 MAINTENANCE COSTS

1

Maintenance of Buildings

Any expense on materials for repairs/ maintenance of buildings excluding

  • Maintenance of Grounds

3

Repairs and Maintenance of Furniture and

All expenditure for repairs to furniture, office and other equipment, including

Equipment

purchase of spares but excluding wages

4

Repairs and Maintenance of Vehicles

All expenditure for repairs to vehicles including purchase of spares but

excluding wages

5

Maintenance of Computer Hardware

All expenditure for repairs to computers including purchase of spares but

excluding wages

  • Computer Software
  • Laboratory Equipment

8

Other Equipment

To meet expenditure related to the maintenance of equipment not covered

otherwise

  • Spares for Equipment
    10 Vehicle Parts
    11 Road Building Supplies
    12 Maintenance of Helicopters
    13 Maintenance of Highways, Roads, Streets and
    14 Maintenance of Bridges, Ferries and Waterways

43 TRAINING

  • Course Costs

2

Fees & Allowances

For payment of course fees and allowances to students

  • Examination Fees
  • Scholarship and Grants
    5 Miscellaneous

44 EX-GRATIA PAYMENTS

  • Gratuities
  • Compensation& Indemnities
    45 PENSIONS
  • Pensions
  • Widows & Children Pension
    3 Military Pension
    4 Compassionate Allowance

46 PUBLIC UTILITIES

  • Electricity
  • Gas (Butane)
  • Water
  • Telephone
  • Telex/Fax
  • Street Lighting
    7 E-mail

47 CONTRIBUTIONS & SUBSCRIPTIONS

1 Caribbean Organizations

2 Commonwealth Agencies

3 United Nations Agencies

4 Other International Oranizations

2

BELIZE ESTIMATES

FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2021/2022

CLASSICATION OF ITEMS OF RECURRENT EXPENDITURE

48 CONTRACTS & CONSULTANCIES

1 Payments to Contractors

2 Payments to consultants

3 Reinbursement of contractors expenses

4 Reinbursement of consultants expenses

  • Payment for Security Services
    6 Payment for Janitorial Services
  • Payment for Laundry Services (hospitals, clinics, etc.)

49 RENTS & LEASES

  • Rent & lease of office space
    2 Rent & lease of house
    3 Rent & lease of other building
    4 Office Equipment
    5 Other Equipment
  • Vehicle
  • Photocopier
  • Rent & lease of Air conditioning
    9 Other

50 GRANTS

  • Individuals
  • Organizations
  • Institutions
  • Municipalities
  • Statutory Bodies
    6 Belize City Council
    7 Karl Heushner Memorial Hospital
    8 University of Belize
    9 Teledo Development Corporation
  1. BELTRAIDE
  2. NICH
  3. Statitical Institute of Belize
  4. Social Investment Fund
  5. Coastal Zone Management Authority
  6. Central Building Authority
  7. Care of Wards of the State
  8. Grants to Protected Areas Conservation Trust
  9. GOB High Schools
  10. Grant Aided High Schools
  11. Specially Assisted Schools
  12. Temporary Replacement Teachers
  13. Financial Intelligence Unit
  14. Archives Fund
  15. Village Councils/Communities
  16. Small Business Development Centre of Belize
  17. Belize Training and Employment Centre

51 PUBLIC DEBT SERVICE

  • Domestic Interest Payments
  • Domestic Principal Repayments
  • Sinking Fund Contributions (Local)
    4 External Interest Payments
    5 External Principal Repayments
    6 Sinking Funds Contributions -External
    7 Fees & Charges on Foreign Debt
  • PDS - Interest payment on Government guaranteed foreign debt
  • Interest on Treasury Bills/Bonds
    10 Overdraft/Service Charges
    11 Write Offs
    12 PDS - External Commitment/Credit Fee
    13 PDS - External Service Charge
    14 PDS - External Other Charges

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ministry of Finance of Belize published this content on 20 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2021 21:46:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
