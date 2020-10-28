Log in
Approved Freight Forwarders : Celebrates 5th Consecutive Selection to Top 3PL Providers List

10/28/2020 | 12:48pm EDT

Approved Freight Forwarders announced today their selection by Inbound Logistics Magazine for the 'Top 100 3PL Provider' list for the fifth consecutive year. Approved provides logistics, warehousing and freight forwarding services worldwide.

The staff at Inbound Logistics chose Approved Freight from more than 300 logistics industry leaders. The prestigious annual award recognizes the best logistics and supply chain solutions providers in the world. Since 1991, Approved Freight Forwarders has provided complex freight solutions to meet a changing world.

"It's an honor to be selected among the leaders in logistics and supply chain management by Inbound Logistics magazine again this year," said Eric Zybura, CEO, Approved Freight. "This fifth award highlights our entire team's consistent commitment to excellence in everything we do."

Approved Freight supports the Guam and Hawaii markets, and now serves as a critical freight transportation link to the entire world. Their logistics team provides ocean freight consolidations, air freight and over-the-road transport. Approved is the only Hawaii freight forwarder with terminals on all major islands, with more than 300,000 square feet of warehousing space.

"When choosing the 2020 Top 3PL Providers, our editors looked for providers who offer the visibility, flexibility, speed, and control that drive the supply chain solutions our audience needs to achieve their goals," said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. "We are proud to honor Approved Freight Forwarders for innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2020."

About Approved Freight Forwarders

Approved Freight Forwarders is part of The DeWitt Companies, a family of five sister companies that provides relocation, logistics, warehousing and freight forwarding services to businesses, households and military customers worldwide. With wholly-owned assets in Alaska, Hawaii, Guam and the Mainland, the company's customers trust Approved Freight Forwarders for easy, affordable, and safe transportation of goods. Besides overseas and domestic relocation services, the company provides office and industrial moving, large installation projects and air and ocean freight services. www.approvedforwarders.com/

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com.

© Business Wire 2020

