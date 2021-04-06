Apptio : Unifies Product Experience to Support Digital-First Strategies

BELLEVUE, Wash., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio, Inc. , the leading provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions, announced today that its launching a redesigned portfolio of products. The customer-driven changes, will provide users with dedicated solutions to their highest priority initiatives while continuing to deliver trusted technology investment decisions to drive better business outcomes. These simplified and modernized offerings are organized into three product families: ApptioOneMX, CloudabilityMX, and PlanabilityMX.

The past year has brought radical transformation to global business models. Companies in every industry and geography have been forced to embrace a fully digital work model that hinges on reliable and high-speed technology. According to Gartner, more than 69 percent of Boards of Directors have indicated that accelerating digital business initiatives is their top priority for 2021.

In response, Apptio has focused its product design and development efforts on addressing the most pressing needs of business and technology leaders. With technology budgets under more scrutiny than ever before and the move to modern methods of hosting and delivery in high demand, Apptio's new product families are designed to speed digital transformation while keeping budgets in-check

ApptioOneMX: Analyzes, optimizes & plans technology spending by establishing a repeatable and accurate planning, budgeting, and forecasting processes. ApptioOneMX also extends to Benchmarking, Billing, and Demand Planning.

CloudabilityMX: Optimizes multicloud & hybrid Infrastructure by managing cloud, hybrid, and SaaS infrastructure spending via cloud financial management best practices. CloudabilityMX includes standard Cloudability, Cloudability SaaS, and a forthcoming cloud migration focused product – Cloudability Shift.

PlanabilityMX: Maximizes Agile investment planning by aligning development resources to business outcomes while planning and tracking value delivery for projects or products. PlanabilityMX is today comprised of the newly acquired Apptio Targetprocess.

"Today's CIOs face a pressing imperative to demonstrate how fragmented IT operations — which have only widened in the last year — connect to impact the business," said Ralph Loura, SVP and CIO at Lumentum and board member of the TBM Council. "Apptio is the first to provide complete visibility into spend across the technology stack, which has been a pivotal factor in positioning Lumentum for strong execution through the pandemic."

"The distributed, on-demand technology services adopted by many enterprises over the past year offer the flexibility required to meet a wide array of business needs, but they also further complicate onerous financial management processes," said Scott Chancellor, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Apptio. "As we look forward, business and technology leaders will need financial management tools that continue to adapt to the rapidly evolving technology landscape. Apptio's new product families allow customers to do just that while seamlessly connecting investments with business outcomes that drive digital innovation."

About Apptio

Apptio's products empower business leaders to drive optimal financial performance across their organizations. More than 60 percent of Fortune 100 enterprises trust Apptio to manage spend across the entire IT portfolio and beyond, so that they can focus on delivering innovation. Apptio automatically ingests and intelligently structures vast amounts of enterprise and technology-specific financial and operational data and enables users across disciplines to report, analyze, plan, and govern their investments collaboratively, efficiently, and with confidence. For more information, please visit www.apptio.com.

