Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

April 2021 Trade Gap is $68.9 Billion

06/08/2021 | 09:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
June 8, 2021

The U.S. monthly international trade deficit decreased in April 2021 according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and the U.S. Census Bureau. The deficit decreased from $75.0 billion in March (revised) to $68.9 billion in April, as exports increased and imports decreased. The previously published March deficit was $74.4 billion. The goods deficit decreased $6.2 billion in April to $86.7 billion. The services surplus decreased $0.1 billion in April to $17.8 billion.

Exports
Exports of goods and services increased $2.3 billion, or 1.1 percent, in April to $205.0 billion. Exports of goods increased $1.6 billion and exports of services increased $0.7 billion.

  • The increase in exports of goods reflected increases in capital goods ($2.1 billion) and in industrial supplies and materials ($0.8 billion). A decrease in automotive vehicles, parts, and engines ($1.0 billion) partly offset the increases.
  • The increase in exports of services reflected increases in travel ($0.2 billion), in transport ($0.2 billion), and in charges for the use of intellectual property ($0.2 billion).

Imports
Imports of goods and services decreased $3.8 billion, or 1.4 percent, in April to $273.9 billion. Imports of goods decreased $4.5 billion and imports of services increased $0.7 billion.

  • The decrease in imports of goods reflected decreases in consumer goods ($2.6 billion) and in automotive vehicles, parts, and engines ($1.1 billion).
  • The increase in imports of services reflected increases in travel ($0.3 billion) and in transport ($0.2 billion)

The global COVID-19 pandemic and the economic recovery continued to impact international trade. The full economic effects of the pandemic cannot be quantified in the statistics because the impacts are generally embedded in source data and cannot be separately identified. For more detailed information on trade by type of good or service and with major trading partners, see U.S. International Trade in Goods and Services, April 2021.

Disclaimer

BEA - Bureau of Economic Analysis published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 13:28:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
09:33aPARX MATERIALS N  : Antimicrobial technology as good as new after 1,000 dishwasher cycles
PU
09:33aCATERING INTERNATIONAL SERVICES  : CIS takes part in the Challenge Against Hunger for a month!
PU
09:33aPIEDMONT LITHIUM  : Focused on Increased Sustainability with 40% Increase in Quartz, Feldspar, and Mica Mineral Resources
PU
09:33aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS  : NBPE Investor Presentation - June 2021 Update
PU
09:33aNB PRIVATE EQUITY PARTNERS  : NBPE Publishes Investor Presentation
PU
09:33aPROCUREMENT PARTNERS  : Acquires On.Care to Provide World-Class E-Procurement Solution for Healthcare Providers
PR
09:33aBolaWrap® First Hometown Use – Safely Assists Officers to Restrain Moving Subject
GL
09:33aHappy State Bank Selects FINBOA to Improve Fraud Prevention Rate and Reg E Claim Processing Time
BU
09:33aNew Synomics study identifies genomic pathway to heavier eggs
BU
09:32aGRUBHUB  : Thinking about trading options or stock in Stitch Fix, GameStop, Academy Sports & Outdoors, FuelCell Energy, or GrubHub?
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. approval of Biogen Alzheimer's drug sends shares soaring, hailed as 'big day" for patients
2Oil prices retreat but outlook remains positive
3FX volatility falls to pre-pandemic lows as traders wait it out
4AMC, other 'meme' stocks jump; regulator signals concern
5Activist Cevian takes Aviva stake, seeks 5 billion stg capital return

HOT NEWS