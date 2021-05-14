Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

April Retail Sales Hold Mostly Steady from March and Show ‘Off the Chart' Gains Over 2020 Shutdowns

05/14/2021 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
For immediate release
May 14, 2021
press@nrf.com
(855) NRF-PRESS
J. Craig Shearman

'Household finances remain strong and the economic recovery will likely continue to gain steam as we head into the summer months.'

NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay

WASHINGTON - Retail sales were virtually unchanged from their strong performance a month before and grew dramatically year-over-year in April as the rapidly recovering U.S. economy marked a full year since the coronavirus pandemic shut down most stores during the spring of 2020, the National Retail Federation said today.

'In March, we saw a surge in spending as stimulus checks came in, and that spending declined slightly in April,' NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said. 'Year-over-year growth of 28.8 percent demonstrates that household finances remain strong, and the economic recovery will likely continue to gain steam as we head into the summer months. Consumers are demonstrating that when they feel safe, they are both willing and able to spend and are driving the economy forward. The CDC's updated guidance for fully vaccinated individuals will help further open the economy and get more people back to work. Retailers will continue to follow coronavirus-related laws and regulations governing store operations in each state and we urge lawmakers and government officials to prioritize policies that both encourage work and continued safety.'

'The economy and consumer spending have proven to be much more resilient than many feared a year ago,' NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said. 'Today's year-over-year numbers are off the charts in some categories, reflecting the disparity between retailers that could remain open a year ago and those that were forced to shut down. Consumers may have tapped the brakes slightly in April compared with March, but it was like going from 100 mph to 85 mph compared with last year. The fuel from stimulus checks gave a strong boost to spending in March and the fact that April numbers are very close shows spending is clearly going forward and still strong.'

The U.S. Census Bureau today said overall retail sales in April were unchanged seasonally adjusted from March but up 51.2 percent year-over-year. That compares with increases of 10.1 percent month-over-month and 29 percent year-over-year in March. The year-over-year increases for both March and April were unusually high because most stores were ordered to close beginning in mid-March last year. Despite occasional month-over-month declines, sales have grown year-over-year every month since June 2020, according to Census data.

NRF's calculation of retail sales - which excludes automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants to focus on core retail - showed April was down 1.3 percent seasonally adjusted from March but up 28.8 percent unadjusted year-over-year. That compared with a month-over-month increase of 7.6 percent and a year-over-year increase of 18.9 percent in March. NRF's numbers were up 18.3 percent unadjusted year-over-year on a three-month moving average.

Despite month-over-month declines in two-thirds of retail categories, April retail sales increased across the board on a year-over-year basis, led by massive increases in retailers like clothing, furniture and sporting goods stores that were ordered to close last spring. Specifics from key retail sectors include:

  • Clothing and clothing accessory stores were down 5.1 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted but up 711.3 percent unadjusted year-over-year.
  • Furniture and home furnishings stores were down 0.7 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted but up 199.2 percent unadjusted year-over-year.
  • Sporting goods stores were down 3.6 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted but up 155 percent unadjusted year-over-year.
  • Electronics and appliance stores were up 1.2 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted and up 139.9 percent unadjusted year-over-year.
  • Building materials and garden supply stores were down 0.4 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted but up 32.9 percent unadjusted year-over-year.
  • Health and personal care stores were up 1 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted and up 24.6 percent unadjusted year-over-year.
  • Online and other non-store sales were down 0.6 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted but up 14.8 percent unadjusted year-over-year.
  • General merchandise stores were down 4.9 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted but up 13.6 percent unadjusted year-over-year.
  • Grocery and beverage stores were up 0.4 percent month-over-month seasonally adjusted and up 0.3 percent unadjusted year-over-year.

About NRF
The National Retail Federation, the world's largest retail trade association, passionately advocates for the people, brands, policies and ideas that help retail thrive. From its headquarters in Washington, D.C., NRF empowers the industry that powers the economy. Retail is the nation's largest private-sector employer, contributing $3.9 trillion to annual GDP and supporting one in four U.S. jobs - 52 million working Americans. For over a century, NRF has been a voice for every retailer and every retail job, educating, inspiring and communicating the powerful impact retail has on local communities and global economies.

Disclaimer

NRF - National Retail Federation published this content on 14 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2021 14:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:53aDISCLOSEABLE TRANSACTIONS : (1) binding term sheet in relation to the proposed financing of probio cayman and the deemed disposal of equity interest in probio cayman in relation to the series a financing; (2) the purchase of shares and deemed disposal of equity interest in legend biotech in relation to the purchase; and (3) resumption of trading
PU
10:53aMIZUHO FINANCIAL  : Consolidated Financial Statements for Fiscal 2020
PU
10:53aAIA  : First Quarter 2021 New Business Highlights
PU
10:53aXINJIANG LA CHAPELLE FASHION  : Unusual price movement of a shares
PU
10:53aCROWDWORKS  : Summary of Financial Results for the First Half of the Fiscal Year Ending September 30, 2021 (Non-Consolidated)
PU
10:53aASAHI INTECC  : Summary of Financial Results for the third quarter 2021
PU
10:53aENECHANGE  : FY2021 1st Quarter Financial Results
PU
10:53aGO P L C  : Application for Authorisation for Admissibility to Listing to the Listing Authority
PU
10:53aKIYO LEARNING  : Financial Results Presentation for Q1, Fiscal Year Ending December 2021
PU
10:53aCHINA U TON FUTURE SPACE INDUSTRIAL  : Winding up petition and continued suspension of trading
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : Bitcoin drops after report Binance under U.S. probe, Tesla move
2Musk decries bitcoin's 'insane' energy use after Tesla payment U-turn
3Musk tweets, dogecoin leaps and bitcoin retreats
4World stocks up, dollar dips as Fed officials calm inflation fears
5ASTRAZENECA PLC : What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

HOT NEWS