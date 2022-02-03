Log in
Aptera Motors to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 10th

02/03/2022 | 08:41am EST
Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptera Motors, based in Southern California, focused on efficient solar transportation solutions, today announced that Chris Anthony, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 10th, 2022.

DATE: February 10th, 2022
TIME: 1:00 PM ET
LINK: https://bit.ly/3rCDyzO

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Aptera has a Solar Electric vehicle with 1,000 miles of range
  • Its launch vehicle can solar charge itself 40+ miles of free range from the sun every day
  • Aptera now has over 16,000 orders for their vehicles
  • Aptera is currently raising funds through a Reg A+ and now has over 10,000 investors

About Aptera Motors
Aptera Motors delivers the world’s most technologically advanced solar electric vehicles (sEVs), made possible by breakthroughs in battery efficiency, aerodynamics, material science, and manufacturing. A lightweight three-wheeler, Aptera is the first in a series of eco-friendly vehicles that will be offered for consumer and commercial use. It has the longest range of any production vehicle with 1,000 miles per charge and the ability to travel up to 40 miles a day on free power from its integrated solar panels. With only six key structural parts, Aptera’s unique body shape allows it to slip through the air using far less energy than other electric and hybrid vehicles on the road today. Learn more and join over 11,000 Aptera reservation holders at www.aptera.us

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access.  Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

SOURCE: VirtualInvestorConferences.com


