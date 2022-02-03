Aptera Motors to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 10th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aptera Motors, based in Southern California, focused on efficient solar transportation solutions, today announced that Chris Anthony, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 10th, 2022.



DATE: February 10th, 2022

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rCDyzO

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Aptera has a Solar Electric vehicle with 1,000 miles of range

Its launch vehicle can solar charge itself 40+ miles of free range from the sun every day

Aptera now has over 16,000 orders for their vehicles

Aptera is currently raising funds through a Reg A+ and now has over 10,000 investors

About Aptera Motors

Aptera Motors delivers the world’s most technologically advanced solar electric vehicles (sEVs), made possible by breakthroughs in battery efficiency, aerodynamics, material science, and manufacturing. A lightweight three-wheeler, Aptera is the first in a series of eco-friendly vehicles that will be offered for consumer and commercial use. It has the longest range of any production vehicle with 1,000 miles per charge and the ability to travel up to 40 miles a day on free power from its integrated solar panels. With only six key structural parts, Aptera’s unique body shape allows it to slip through the air using far less energy than other electric and hybrid vehicles on the road today. Learn more and join over 11,000 Aptera reservation holders at www.aptera.us.

