Aptos Solar Technology :'s DNA Modules Pass Extended Reliability Testing

Aptos Solar Technology, a supplier of high-performance solar modules, announces a successful completion of accelerated environmental tests performed by Renewable Energy Testing Center (RETC). The data revealed from testing confirms the reliability of Aptos Solar Technology’s DNATM modules for extreme weather conditions over an extended period of time.

As a leader in defining quality standards for renewable energy products, RETC provides a rigorous series of tests to ensure the durability of solar modules. Achieving recognition by RETC, in addition to holding standard UL & IEC certifications, makes the DNATM module by Aptos Solar Technology a competitive choice for those seeking durability in module performance.

“A high-quality PV module not only demonstrates high performance at standard test conditions but also performs well in real-world conditions over its intended service life. Aptos has shown a continued commitment to module quality and performance by diligently testing their products and ensuring their bill of materials are proven to be durable,” said Cherif Kedir, President & CEO of RETC.

The DNATM product line surpasses base standards for solar modules by 3x the amount recommended by the International Electromechanical Commission (IEC). This means that the number of hours or cycles required by the IEC in each test category was tripled and the DNATM series was able to perform below the degradation base line set by the IEC.

“As a U.S.-based company, we take great pride in supplying our customers with quality products built tough enough to perform exceptionally in harsh weather conditions. These results are a testament to the American innovation and engineering that our team brings to the market,” said Frank Pham, CEO & Co-founder of Aptos Solar Technology.

Aptos Solar Technology is a recipient of the “Golden Standard” for Dynamic Mechanical Load testing. This test characterizes the performance and electrical integrity of a module by subjecting it to a series of environmental stress tests. Dynamic Mechanical Load testing helps evaluate if components within the module (including solar cells, interconnect ribbons, and/or electrical bonds) are susceptible to breakage, or if edge seals are likely to fail due to mechanical stress encountered during installation and operation. The DNATM series is now certified for wind speeds up to 210 mph and snow loads up to 4 ft.

To learn more about Aptos Solar Technology’s quality standards visit: www.aptossolar.com/quality.

Aptos Solar Technology is a U.S. based solar panel supplier committed to providing innovative and affordable solar technology. Aptos Solar Technology panels are optimized with patented Dual Nano Absorber (DNATM) technology which allows the panel to operate at high efficiencies in extreme temperature environments. Aptos Solar Technology offers solar solutions suitable for utility, commercial, and residential applications. To learn more about Aptos Solar Technology visit www.aptossolar.com, follow @aptossolar on Twitter or connect on LinkedIn.

RETC is a leading engineering services and certification testing provider for renewable energy products headquartered in Fremont, CA. RETC puts customers at the forefront while bringing value at all stages— from R&D, market-entry, to bankability. Since its founding in 2009, manufacturers, developers, and investors have partnered with RETC to test products from a broad range of module, inverter, storage, and racking manufacturers. Only the latest testing standards and industry-accepted methods of vetting products are used in RETC labs. RETC is united by the belief that our work is enabling a safer and more sustainable future. Let’s work together: https://retc-ca.com/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005293/en/