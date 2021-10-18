Log in
Aqua Pennsylvania : Reminds Low-Income Families There Is Help to Pay Water Bills

10/18/2021 | 01:28pm EDT
Aqua Pennsylvania is reminding customers that its Helping Hand assistance program is available to low-income families who find it difficult to pay their water bills.

The Helping Hand program is multifaceted and offers customers a payment plan to pay past-due amounts and ensure their water isn’t turned off; an opportunity for customers who make payments on time to earn a monthly credit toward their past-due amounts; and a conservation kit to help customers reduce usage and, therefore, reduce their bills. The conservation kit includes leak-detection tablets, a low-flow shower head, low-flow aerators for kitchen faucets and more.

Interested customers can call Aqua at 877.987.2782 to find out if they qualify for Helping Hand. Aqua will refer eligible customers to a local agency to apply.

The following requirements are among those that must be met for eligibility:

  • The customer’s household income is less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level;
  • the account is more than 21 days past due; and
  • the customer has at least $110 in unpaid water bills.

Customers who wish to contribute to the Helping Hand program may also call Aqua at 877.987.2782 or log on to AquaAmerica.com.

Aqua Pennsylvania serves approximately 1.5 million people in 32 counties throughout the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Visit AquaAmerica.com for more information, or follow Aqua on Facebook at facebook.com/MyAquaAmerica and on Twitter at @MyAquaAmerica.


© Business Wire 2021
