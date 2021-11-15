Aqua Security Announces Strategic Investment from Capital One Ventures

Investment and Appointment of Capital One CISO Chris Betz to Aqua’s Executive Advisory Board Solidify Aqua as a Leading Cloud Native Security Solution for Financial Services

Aqua Security, the leading pure-play cloud native security provider, today announced a strategic investment from Capital One Ventures, together with the appointment of Capital One Chief Information Security Officer Chris Betz to Aqua’s Executive Advisory Board. The announcement further validates Aqua’s leadership as a cloud native security solution provider for financial services providers. Aqua has more than doubled its revenue in financial services in the past 12 months and counts 10 of the top 20 banks in the world among its customers.

“Threat actors are shifting their focus to the cloud, and heavily regulated industries like financial services need to prioritize cloud native security to reduce risk and meet compliance requirements,” said Jay Emmanuel, partner at Capital One Ventures. “Aqua is a leader and innovator in the industry, and a strong, full-life-cycle cloud native application protection platform in the market. We are thrilled to partner with Aqua at a pivotal moment in this high-growth industry.”

“I’m super excited to be joining the Executive Advisory Board at Aqua,” says Chris Betz. “One of the most powerful approaches to cybersecurity is to focus on making the secure way the easy way. This is where Aqua is a game-changer, particularly when it comes to cloud native security. I’m looking forward to working with the Aqua team to think about the unique cybersecurity challenges we face in the financial sector.”

Following a $135 million Series E funding round in March 2021, Aqua has experienced explosive growth, doubling its install base. Aqua now serves more than 25% of the Fortune 100 and recently expanded into new key markets, including Federal, Asia Pacific, and Australia.

“Our full-life-cycle approach to cloud native security is the driver behind our company’s rapid growth,” said Dror Davidoff, CEO and co-founder of Aqua Security. “Many vendors claim they offer full cloud native security, but in reality, the ‘security’ is missing. They only offer visibility. With the additional support of Capital One, we will continue to make the cloud a safer place for enterprises.”

Preparing for its next phase of growth, Aqua bolstered its executive leadership with four new c-suite appointments in recent months, including Limor Schwartz as Chief Financial Officer, Christopher Smith as Chief Revenue Officer, the company’s first-ever Chief Customer Officer Sharon Eilon, and first-ever Chief Marketing Officer, Matt Richards. Together, these industry veterans will help the company continue to accelerate its financial and customer growth.

About Aqua Security

Aqua Security is the largest pure-play cloud native security company, providing customers the freedom to innovate and accelerate their digital transformations. The Aqua Platform provides prevention, detection, and response automation across the entire application life cycle to secure the build, secure cloud infrastructure, and secure running workloads, wherever they are deployed. Aqua customers are among the world’s largest enterprises in financial services, software, media, manufacturing, and retail, with implementations across a broad range of cloud providers and modern technology stacks spanning containers, serverless functions, and cloud VMs. For more information, visit www.aquasec.com or follow us on twitter.com/AquaSecTeam.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211115005067/en/