Aquarian Holdings : Launches Aquarian Credit Partners

OCTOBER 21, 2021, NEW YORK – Aquarian Holdings (“Aquarian”) announced today the launch of Aquarian Credit Partners (“ACP”), a syndicated high-yield credit investment management platform. Aquarian has partnered with Justin Driscoll, Bo Williams, and the entire team from Gallatin Loan Management (“Gallatin”) to form ACP, which has assumed management of Gallatin’s existing collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”), with more than $800 million of assets under management.

“We are pleased to launch ACP with Justin, Bo, and team on the Aquarian platform,” said Rudy Sahay, founder and Managing Partner of Aquarian. “Aquarian’s strength lies in working closely with strong management teams and deploying capital thoughtfully. Having proven this model with Aquarian Investments and Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company, we look forward to replicating this success with ACP.”

Gallatin was named U.S. Boutique CLO Manager of the Year in 2020 by Creditflux. The team has a track record of managing CLOs that spans several cycles and has produced industry-leading returns, having helped raise, structure, and manage 15 CLOs representing roughly $6 billion of assets under management since 2000.

Mr. Driscoll will become Chairman of ACP with Mr. Williams serving as Head of ACP.

“We are excited to partner with Aquarian,” said Mr. Driscoll. “Their expertise in asset management and insurance provides a great platform as we return to the market with expanded product offerings.”

Mr. Williams added, “Our success in credit investing has been a function of our rigorous, proprietary system – how we review, analyze, select, monitor, and deliberately trade into quality incrementally across our portfolios. Partnering with Aquarian will allow us to build on our success as we continue to add value for investors.”

The launch of ACP leverages Aquarian’s recent growth in asset management and insurance. Since inception in 2018, Aquarian Investments has grown substantially as an alternative asset manager, with more than $2 billion in assets under management, as of September 30. Following Aquarian’s acquisition of Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company, S&P Global identified Investors Heritage as the fastest-growing U.S. life and annuity insurer in 2018 and among the top-five fastest-growing U.S. annuity insurers in 2019.

Berkshire Global Advisors acted as financial advisor and DLA Piper as legal advisor to Aquarian. Terms were not disclosed.

About Aquarian Holdings

Aquarian Holdings is a diversified holding company with interests in businesses including insurance, asset management, real estate, and technology. We draw on our decades of collective experience to provide debt and equity capital solutions that meet the objectives of our partners and portfolio companies. For more information, please visit www.aquarianlp.com.

