Aquila Clouds : underpins its advisory board with executives from Fortune 500 Companies

SAN RAMON, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aquila Clouds , provider of the leading cloud management platform (CMP) trusted by enterprises and managed services providers, announced two strategic additions to its advisory board: Shishir Singh, Senior VP and CPO from McAfee Enterprise, and Bala Ganeshan, VP of Memory Software Development from Samsung Semiconductor Incorporated.

Today's announcement continues a period of significant growth for the company following the Aquila Clouds FinOps 2.0 and the BillOps 2.7 release in 2021. Aquila Clouds ' product lines underscore the capabilities of CMPs:

FinOps - Provides capabilities in observability, optimization and automation, governance and communication to cloud operators and finance managers to run a lean and optimized cloud operation.

BillOps - Streamlines and automates billing operations for cloud resellers, providing capabilities to customize pricing rules that perfectly fit the cloud resellers' business models.

Aquila Clouds ' advisory board is now 4-people strong with the addition of Shishir and Bala to the existing advisory board members, Alok Garg from Vaarie and Professor Prasad Calyam from University of Missouri.

Shishir joins from his current responsibilities leading McAfee Enterprise. He is responsible for the vision, strategy, execution, and P&L for all of Enterprise Products spanning Endpoint Security, SASE-Unified Cloud Edge, Data Center Security, Threat Research and Analytics. In addition, he has held key leadership positions in many startups with successful exits, e.g. Cyphort (acquired by Juniper), IronPort Systems (acquired by Cisco), Bluecoat Systems (acquired by Symantec).

Bala joins from Samsung Semiconductor Inc. In his role, he leads a team of engineers building storage software solutions that addresses the challenges of modern digital data centers by leveraging innovations in Samsung's memory products. Bala brings decades of executive-level experience leading and managing engineers and innovators in building enterprise storage systems, data centers, cloud technologies and applications. He also has extensive experience in building breakthrough corporate strategies and products having held the CTO roles at EMC, and then QLogic.

Shishir and Bala will help Aquila Clouds add many dimensions to its strategic vision in the cloud management space. " Aquila Clouds strives to differentiate our cloud management platform. Being innovative is what we do," said Desmond Chan, co-founder and CPO at Aquila Clouds . "We are very excited about our new advisory board that has collective knowledge in enterprise software, security, storage, and cloud management. The new advisors will fuel our innovation in the next phase of growth."

