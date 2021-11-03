Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading 03-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST
The following security will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 03/11/2021.
Name of Issuer: Kasei Holdings Plc
Security: Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BN950D98
Symbol: KASH
