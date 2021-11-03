Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Aquis Stock Exchange : Admission to Trading

11/03/2021 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Admission to Trading 03-Nov-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The following security will be admitted to trading on the Access segment of the AQSE Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 03/11/2021.

Name of Issuer: Kasei Holdings Plc

Security: Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BN950D98

Symbol: KASH

The Regulation Department Aquis Stock Exchange 77 Cornhill London EC3V 3QQ Tel: 0203 597 6361 Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1245471 03-Nov-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245471&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 03, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

Latest news "Companies"
03:14aBMW Backs 2021 Outlook After 3Q Profit Rose
DJ
03:13aItaly's Banca Ifis buys 2.8 billion euros of unsecured loans from Cerberus
RE
03:13aS.Africa's Dis-Chem profit jumps as drugs demand rebounds
RE
03:12aFirst Nine Months 2021 Trading Update
PU
03:12aEPAM acquires 98.69% of the shares in Emakina and proceeds with a squeeze-out – Emakina will leave the stock market on 30 November 2021
PU
03:12aAnglo American appoints Duncan Wanblad as Chief Executive to succeed Mark Cutifani
PU
03:12aCornish Metals Continues to Intersect High Grade Tin, Copper, Silvers and Zinc at United Downs
PU
03:12aCR ESPI 56/2021 – The estimated operating and sales data for the AFORTI Capital Group – October 2021
PU
03:12aPRESS RELEASE | RBI : 1-9/2021 results – consolidated profit jumps 76 per cent y-o-y
PU
03:12aThird Quarter 2021 Trading Update
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China opposes U.S. revocation of China Telecom license
2Deere strike set to continue as workers reject second contract
3TeamViewer AG: TeamViewer confirms preliminary Q3/9M results with healt..
4Volkswagen invests in EU-backed energy transformation fund
5Volkswagen takes stake in energy investor eit innoenergy

HOT NEWS